Cupra Electric Hot Hatch Spied at the Nurburgring, Is the VW ID.3's Cool Cousin

Europeans used to find it really hard to get hyped up about electric cars. However, the Cupra el-Born speaks their language and could make the sprint to 50 kph (31 mph) in just 2.9 seconds. 15 photos



The car should be available from next summer with a 77 kWh battery pack and a rear-mounted electric motor with "up to 201 hp," giving the EV a 0–62 mph time of 7.5 seconds. That's the same output as the normal Volkswagen ID.3, which frankly puzzles us since we know that car can be fitted with another e-motor at the front for a total of about 300 hp. Maybe they're saving that for a special edition. This test prototype was captured by our Nurburgring spies while it was enjoying track use. While the tires look like they're in pain, carving these corners could be the key to ensuring the car is not only reliable but also worthy of the Cupra badge.We honestly don't expect the launch of the el-Born to happen without any problems. This car is genetically identical to the Volkswagen ID.3, and we know the Germans had to launch that without fully completing their work in the software department. Also, Korean EVs are facing a serious battery recall right as we speak.Cupra is the high-performance division of the SEAT Spanish car brand. It was founded in 1985 and split off from the mothership two years ago. It has a rich history in touring car racing and hinted at a major switch with the Leon E-Racer at roughly the same time.The el-Born was expected to be a normal SEAT model, since this is how it emerged at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, the prototype in these spy photos is identified as the Cupra model thanks to the shape of its wheels and grille, elements present on a recent concept. Maybe they thought the Alcantara interior and sporty carbon bits would justify higherprices.The car should be available from next summer with a 77battery pack and a rear-mounted electric motor with "up to 201 hp," giving the EV a 0–62 mph time of 7.5 seconds. That's the same output as the normal Volkswagen ID.3, which frankly puzzles us since we know that car can be fitted with another e-motor at the front for a total of about 300 hp. Maybe they're saving that for a special edition.