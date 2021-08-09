Cummins-Powered Robosaurus Is the Ultimate $632K Fire-Breathing Crusher

Long before most of us really became aware of the world we live in, in 1989, a guy by the name Doug Malewicki was hard at work creating mechanical wonders. Responsible for a wide range of contraptions, the engineer also gave birth that year to the Robosaurus, a tall, fire-breathing metal dinosaur that ended up selling for big bucks, and then completely disappearing from the world.
We were recently reminded of this monster by auction house Barrett-Jackson, which, in the process of celebrating its “half-century in business,” remembered too that the Robosaurus was the star of one of its Scottsdale events back in 2008.
There, after being put on display and even to work, shredding an unsuspecting car in front of the crowds, it was sold to a collector for no less than $632,500. Quite a sum to pay for something that, even if extraordinary-looking, has little application in the real world, and not even collector value. But more on that later.
Despite its association with a Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Robosaurus was by no means bipedal. When not in use, it was a semi-trailer. When operational, its behind rested on a wheeled platform, and there were two more legs supporting its front. The torso and head, along with a pair of claws, elevated from the horizontal to reach a height of 40 feet (12 meters).
The 31-ton monster could breathe fire through its nostrils thanks to a couple of propane tanks. Air cannons allowed it to also fire confetti or fireworks. A 500 horsepower turbocharged Cummins diesel engine was also on deck to move the thing and its elements.
Despite being an extraordinary design, the Robosaurus did not have the life it would have deserved. It enchanted crowds at various events across the States, and even had its share of media appearances in various shows, but never quite made an impact.
Back in 2011, meaning after it got sold during the Barrett-Jackson auction, the owner called in Pawn Stars’ Rick and Corey Harrison to have a look at it (video below). The duo did, but they were not as impressed by the “biggest, most impractical thing I’ve ever seen,” as Corey puts it. Not enough, at least, to even negotiate down from the $1 million the owner wanted for it.
