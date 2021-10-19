Cummins Powered 1941 Dodge WC Power Wagon Restomod Sells for More Than a Quarter Million

The Dodge Power Wagon is a four-wheel-drive medium-duty truck that was produced from 1945 to 1980 by Dodge and the name was revived for the 2005 model year as a four-wheel-drive version of the Dodge Ram 2500.
The original civilian version was based on Dodge's 3/4-ton WC series of World War II military trucks. The Power Wagon was the first 4x4 medium duty truck produced by a major manufacturer in a civilian version and it was essential a predecessor to most modern four-wheel-drive trucks. Power Wagons were marketed around the world under the ‘Fargo’ and ‘De Soto’ badges.
The custom-built - from the frame up - 1941 Dodge WC Power Wagon restomod is hardly the product assembled at the Chrysler factory back before the war.
With a Cummins 5.9-liter inline-six, 12-valve turbodiesel which includes a Hamilton street cam, 4,000-pound valve springs, seven-hole SAC injectors, and a new 62-mm turbo, this thing is cooled by a liquid charged intercooler. Exhaust exits via a 4-inch stainless exhaust and the former owner says fuel is pumped in by a P7100 maxed and balanced injection pump with a 4,000-rpm governor. To keep the rest cooled, the truck sports a custom aluminum radiator and an electric fan.
The transmission, a Dodge A518/46RE four-speed automatic overdrive piece, uses Kevlar clutches and dual heavy-duty transmission coolers. Overdrive was provided by a Compushift with an adjustable speed setting for OD. Both front and rear differentials were professionally rebuilt with 456 gears, a fresh rear limited-slip differential and the driveshafts were replaced to handle the forces.
This behemoth was finished in PPG silver metallic basecoat and sanded and buffed clearcoat. A jerry can mounted on the left side hides the truck’s fuel filler neck, and the right-side jerrycan has been - why not - converted into a drinks cooler.
The interior boasts some swag as well as it’s been lined with 3/8-inch sound deadener and insulation.
The seats are upholstered in two-tone gray leather, and the driver’s seat features eight-way power adjustment with power lumbar support.
And for gauges, the restomod has a full-length overhead console outfitted with a boost gauge and front and rear map, reading, and dome lights.
Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Dakota Digital cruise control and gauges with tach are all functional and this restomarvel features remote keyless entry with a keyed driver’s door, custom carpet with matching floor mats and functional air conditioning, heat, defrost, two-speed electric wipers by Newport Engineering, A trailer brake control is mounted under the steering wheel.
The upgrades also mean the 1993 Dodge D250 frame allows for power crossover steering with a new steering gearbox.
The truck rides on Skyjacker soft ride springs with Black Max shocks and a dual Black Max steering stabilizer. Forged Weld Racing wheels are shod with brand new 38-inch Milestar Patagonia M/T tires.
