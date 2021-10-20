Cuff Checklist That Spent Hours on the Moon on Last Apollo Mission Set to Sell for $800K

Soon enough, humanity will go back to the Moon, riding the spaceships of the Artemis program. That means we’ll have a new generation of astronauts to look up to, new hopes to fuel our dreams, and new wonders to discover.
But that doesn’t mean the people and objects of the Apollo mission are forgotten. And an item that surfaced courtesy of an online auction house, poised to sell for about $800,000, is proof of that.
RR Auction is the house taking care of the sale of one of the most exquisite Apollo items that ever were. It’s a cuff checklist, worn on the wrist by Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan during the last outing on the lunar surface back in 1972.
Cuff checklists were tiny pages of text, bound together by means of spiral, and attached to an astronaut’s wrist with the help of an aluminum brace and velcro. They were used to guide astronauts through the operations they had to perform while on the Moon. Cernan’s comprises these instructions, but also handwritten notes, including his speech, and even cartoons of astronaut-dogs exploring the saetllite.
The checklist is 25 pages long, each sized 3.5″ x 2.5″, and still has the original velco wristband. According to the seller, the estate of Gene Cernan, the pages are covered with gray lunar dust gather on a distance of 12.1 km (7.5 miles), a result of the thing being exposed to the alien elements for no less than 7 hours and 15 minutes, the duration of the Lunar Roving Vehicle-aided moonwalk.
According to RR Auction, the cuff checklists were until now sold privately. This is the first time it is publicly offered, and will sell complete with a photocopy of a letter of provenance from Cernan himself (the original, apparently, was lost).
As said, the item is expected to fetch $800,000, and after 19 bids the number is already at a little over $360,000. The sale ends in two days.
