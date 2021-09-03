Cube and SoFlow to Make BMW-Designed E-Scooter and Three-Wheeled Cargo Bike

Back in July, BMW announced its plans to get into the micromobility business with two innovative concepts for a cargo bike and an e-scooter that it intended to have others make. Now the Bavarian automaker finally decided on its licensees and it looks like the emission-free vehicles will hit the roads soon.
BMW plans to officially communicate the licenses during the IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) Mobility 2021 event which is going to take place between September 7 and September 12 in Munich. The lucky winners are CUBE Bikes and e-scooter manufacturer SoFlow.
CUBE is going to produce the Dynamic Cargo three-wheeled cargo bike designed by BMW, while SoFlow will handle the Clever Commute e-scooter, also a BMW concept.
The Dynamic Cargo is described as the first dynamic ‘pick-up’ cargo bike concept and is a three-wheeler with a main frame that tilts in corners and is connected to the other two wheels in the back via a pivot axle. As soon as the rider starts pedaling and driving the rear wheels, the electrified powertrain of the cargo bike is activated.
In addition to being stable and an all-weather vehicle, the Dynamic Cargo is great for meeting most of your carrying needs, thanks to its various modular attachments. You can carry on it luggage, groceries, or even your kids.
The SoFlow Clever Commute e-scooter is another flexible vehicle tailored for urban commutes, thanks to its folding system. You can easily take it with you on public transportation or fit it in the trunk of your car (with trunk lengths the size of the 3 Series or higher). The Clever Commute can also be rolled along on both wheels, just like a trolley case.
Both vehicles are powered by removable batteries and they offer a range of 12+ miles (over 20 km).
Although we don’t have a release date for the two, BMW says both concepts will be presented in a functional state during the IAA Mobility 2021, and visitors will have the chance to see the Dynamic Cargo being driven along the streetscape.
