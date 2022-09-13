CSR Racing 2 Mobile Game Is Getting Pagani’s Newly Unveiled Utopia Hypercar

It looks like Zynga, the well-known mobile game developer, managed to strike a huge deal with Pagani Automobili to bring the Italian’s recently unveiled car, the Pagani Utopia, to its CSR Racing 2 mobile game.
Those who play CSR Racing 2 on either Android or iOS device will be able to exclusively collect Italian’s automaker’s highly anticipated new V12 performance model via an in-game event. CSR Racing 2 veterans might remember the first collaboration between the two companies that saw another of Pagani hypercar, the Huayra Roadster BC, added to the game back in 2019.
“CSR2 gives players the opportunity to race and collect extremely rare cars in-game that are otherwise unobtainable for most car enthusiasts. The new Pagani Utopia perfectly exemplifies a high-performance vehicle with elegance and design, and CSR2 is proud to be Pagani Automobili’s partner of choice to digitally unveil the Pagani Utopia to the public and to mobile players around the world,” said Julian Widdows, Senior Vice President of Racing at NaturalMotion.
In case you haven’t read our previous report, Pagani announced that it will only produce 99 models of the Utopia, all of which have already been purchased and will start being delivered in 2023. On the other hand, CSR Racing 2 players will have the unique opportunity to race the Pagani Utopia from September 16 – 23.
Players can test drive the car in the dealership and participate in the first three races for free. They can then purchase the car to complete the event by winning in-game items to upgrade their car and add it to their collection. It’s also important to mention that the in-game event will feature a total of 40 races on the Route 66 track, where players can also race other supercars on the famed American highway to earn in-game rewards.
If you’ve never played Zynga’s drag racing game, you can download CSR Racing 2 anytime from the App Store and Google Play Store. The game is completely free, but it does feature in-app purchases.
