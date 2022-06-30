CSR Racing 2 Brings Tribute to America’s Automotive History with In-Game Race Series

NaturalMotion and publisher Zynga have just announced a new in-game racing series for their successful mobile game, CSR Racing 2. The hyper-real drag racing game will host American Road Trip 2, a series of races meant to celebrate the American rich automotive history.
In the expanded new installment of the popular American Road Trip series, players will join a coast-to-coast US tour celebrating American car culture and the spirit of racing between late June and October 2022.
More importantly, all CSR Racing 2 players will be awarded a free RAM 1500 TRX truck for their collection, which will help them race across the country in-game from California to New York, unlocking new cars for their collection as they go.
The American Road Trip series takes players through historic cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, and Los Angeles as they compete in multiple races across 14 different events like the Indianapolis Trinity Cup or Phoenix Legendary Gold Cup. Also, the update adds four new stops as players race toward New York, including the famed Nevada Route 160 highway, Albuquerque, Wakita, and Nashville.
“American Road Trip 2 will bring our players a thrilling summer racing road trip across the country with exciting new vehicles to drive – all without leaving home. The new series will showcase the fastest street car in America, Tom Bailey’s ‘69 Camaro SS, and we can’t wait to bring this new adventure to mobile racing fans,” said Julian Widdows, Senior Vice President of Racing at NaturalMotion.
But wait, there’s more! The new installment adds over ten new vehicles for players to collect and race, including the RAM 1500 TRX, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, the Czinger 21C, the 2022 Hennessey Venom F5, the NASCAR Next Gen Ford Mustang, and the Chevrolet ‘Sick Seconds 1.0’ Camaro SS created by Tom Bailey.
To embark on the American Road Trip 2, racing fans can download CSR Racing 2 for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play Store.
