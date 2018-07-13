autoevolution
 

CSC City Slicker Electric Motorcycle Ready for September Launch

Back in January, the California Scooter Company (CSC) announced the launch of the City Slicker, an electric motorcycle meant to secure its spot in this emerging segment of the market.
Priced at only $1,995, the Slicker will begin arriving in the garages of those who ordered it starting this September; the company announced this week.

Like most other models in the CSC lineup, the model is not built by the Americans per se but is manufactured in China by Zongshen, one of the largest two-wheeler producers on the local market.

The City Slicker uses, of course, an electric motor and a battery pack. It has two operating modes that can be controlled via a handlebar-mounted switch.

The Eco mode is meant to provide the bike with increased range while capping the top speed at 37 mph. The power mode on the other hand sacrifices range, achieving only 35 miles, but at speeds that can reach 46 mph.

The battery of the bike can be charged from a standard 110VAC outlet in a time that can vary between six to eight hours, depending on the depletion level.

“When we first saw the City Slicker, we knew it was right for the United States,” said in a statement Steve Seidner, CSC CEO.

“The build quality is world class, and the bike is just plain fun to ride.  Riding an electric motorcycle is a uniquely different experience. The City Slicker is completely silent, and it is very quick off the line.   The experience is like riding a bicycle downhill or sailing. It’s different, and it’s fun.”

According to CSC, the City Slicker is approved for all 50 U.S. states by the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The price currently being asked is so low because the Slicker is part of s launch program. Pricing will probably change after the first bike begins arriving this fall.
