CRZRVan's New Micro "Teardrop" Is Anything but Petite and Can Handle the Nastiest Terrain

15 photos Photo: CRZR Industries

In this day and age, it's difficult to enter the off-grid living industry and run alongside established greats. Since 2019, that's precisely what Australia's own CRZRVan has been doing. This time around, we dive deeper into their hot-off-the-press Micro unit. It's the smallest camper they currently build but just as capable of carrying the CRZRVan torch.