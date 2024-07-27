CRZRVan's New Micro "Teardrop" Is Anything but Petite and Can Handle the Nastiest Terrain

In this day and age, it's difficult to enter the off-grid living industry and run alongside established greats. Since 2019, that's precisely what Australia's own CRZRVan has been doing. This time around, we dive deeper into their hot-off-the-press Micro unit. It's the smallest camper they currently build but just as capable of carrying the CRZRVan torch.
As for what we can expect, how much cash this puppy will run us, and what sort of lifestyle we'll lead with a Micro are all questions we'll be answering in the next few minutes, and all of this starts with a quick visit to the image gallery if you haven't done so already.
There, you'll lock eyes with the newest creation from Australia's CRZRVan, a manufacturer of off-grid and off-road-worthy habitats with wheels that can accommodate families, you and your friends, and most recently, those of us who want the most intimate experience possible. The Micro can also accommodate smaller families, so lend me your eyes for the next few minutes to witness its magic.
One-piece composite panels with 29 mm of thickness make up the shell, but because CRZRVan doesn't route electrical through them, you can expect 100% performance. With these panels, the builder brings an overgrown teardrop camper to life with classic outdoor features known to Australian units, a roof rack, a departure angle to make any overlander proud, and most importantly, capable of handling the lifestyle of your family of four.
For the remainder of this trip, I want you to pretend you own a Micro and are now heading out into the wild with your significant other or family. As you drive along, you suddenly see a little trail break off from the road. Knowing that the Micro can handle it all, you signal your turn and disappear into the trail of dust behind you. Whether there's dust, stones, rocks, river crossings, or downright sand, you'll make it to your destination with this one.
It's at this stage that we also encounter another trait of the Micro I love: simplicity. While the Micro is built with a cargo bay-tattered shell, there aren't so many that you lose your belongings among them. For example, the left side of the camper hides an outdoor galley setup on a slideout and, at the front, a pass-through storage bay. The entrance into the camper sits between the two hatches.
On the other side, the rear hatch lets you access the same bay where the galley sits, as it's also where you'll find your main electrical components. Throw in another entrance, and that's your Micro. Oh, the manufacturer's website mentions a shower, but it's clearly an outdoor one. You may need an annex, and a 10-liter hot water setup feeds this feature and the kitchen sink.
But we're not done. Upon waking up the next morning, you'll unload your adventure gear, maybe a couple of e-bikes or kayaks, and hit up the local trails or rapids. I like lakes myself; they're a bit more relaxing. Upon coming back from your activities, you'll find that the Micro has been working its off-grid magic, soaking up precious energy from the sun through 200 W of solar panels and storing it in a 200 Ah battery array. Grab a glass of water from a 140-liter (37 gals) tank and catch your breath for a moment, maybe a siesta.
The question is, just how much will this sort of magic cost us? Well, according to the manufacturer's website, the Micro is estimated to be selling for $95K Australian, which is roughly $62,200 American. That's one hell of a pricey off-road teardrop camper, but then again, we only know half of the story. At this time, CRZRVan hasn't unveiled a complete feature list or spec sheet, so we can clearly expect more. Build spots are said to be opening up throughout 2024, so give CRZRVan and see if you can grab yours.
There, you'll lock eyes with the newest creation from Australia's CRZRVan, a manufacturer of off-grid and off-road-worthy habitats with wheels that can accommodate families, you and your friends, and most recently, those of us who want the most intimate experience possible. The Micro can also accommodate smaller families, so lend me your eyes for the next few minutes to witness its magic.
Now, CRZRVan builds some rather "bulletproof" units, and just like the other units from this manufacturer, the Micro is beefed up to the max to handle whatever your journey throws at you. The same proprietary solid axle air suspension that can handle over 22,500 kg (49,604 lbs of weight is in place, and so is the overly-engineered body.
One-piece composite panels with 29 mm of thickness make up the shell, but because CRZRVan doesn't route electrical through them, you can expect 100% performance. With these panels, the builder brings an overgrown teardrop camper to life with classic outdoor features known to Australian units, a roof rack, a departure angle to make any overlander proud, and most importantly, capable of handling the lifestyle of your family of four.
For the remainder of this trip, I want you to pretend you own a Micro and are now heading out into the wild with your significant other or family. As you drive along, you suddenly see a little trail break off from the road. Knowing that the Micro can handle it all, you signal your turn and disappear into the trail of dust behind you. Whether there's dust, stones, rocks, river crossings, or downright sand, you'll make it to your destination with this one.
After driving for an hour or so, you finally reach a clearing in the bush that looks perfect for an off-grid campsite. You park the truck, stretch your legs, and take in the sights and sounds of the natural world around you, as you should. It's now time to set up our temporary home.
It's at this stage that we also encounter another trait of the Micro I love: simplicity. While the Micro is built with a cargo bay-tattered shell, there aren't so many that you lose your belongings among them. For example, the left side of the camper hides an outdoor galley setup on a slideout and, at the front, a pass-through storage bay. The entrance into the camper sits between the two hatches.
On the other side, the rear hatch lets you access the same bay where the galley sits, as it's also where you'll find your main electrical components. Throw in another entrance, and that's your Micro. Oh, the manufacturer's website mentions a shower, but it's clearly an outdoor one. You may need an annex, and a 10-liter hot water setup feeds this feature and the kitchen sink.
As for the interior of the Micro, we can see a beam-to-beam mattress, fans, storage bays, reading lights, and most importantly, access to the tent space above, provided by a cut-out section in the Micro's roof. It's up here that your rug rats will dwell during the night. If you're traveling as a couple, you can treat this space as the proverbial couch after an argument. Better yet, picture the evenings from up here, watching the stars overhead; pretty sweet, don't you think?
But we're not done. Upon waking up the next morning, you'll unload your adventure gear, maybe a couple of e-bikes or kayaks, and hit up the local trails or rapids. I like lakes myself; they're a bit more relaxing. Upon coming back from your activities, you'll find that the Micro has been working its off-grid magic, soaking up precious energy from the sun through 200 W of solar panels and storing it in a 200 Ah battery array. Grab a glass of water from a 140-liter (37 gals) tank and catch your breath for a moment, maybe a siesta.
The question is, just how much will this sort of magic cost us? Well, according to the manufacturer's website, the Micro is estimated to be selling for $95K Australian, which is roughly $62,200 American. That's one hell of a pricey off-road teardrop camper, but then again, we only know half of the story. At this time, CRZRVan hasn't unveiled a complete feature list or spec sheet, so we can clearly expect more. Build spots are said to be opening up throughout 2024, so give CRZRVan and see if you can grab yours.