Crusty 1980 Saab 900 Failed California Smog Test 20 Years Ago, Do You Dare Reviving It?

It's been over a decade since Saab tragically bit the dust, but that doesn't mean rusty spectators of its past don't roam this mortal plain, cursing the name General Motors over and over again at a frequency as yet undiscovered by human beings. Only petrolheads can hear their wails of despair. That's why it's our job to buy up cars like this 1980 Saab 900 Turbo and give them another shot at life.
This one's for sale via a private classic Autotrader user from Valley Village, California. Despite being a Cali native nowadays, the front hood tells a tale of a car that likely found its home somewhere that sees a fair bit more snow and grit than any beach-tanned Californian. One can only hope the double-wishbone front suspension and beam-axle rear suspension stabilized by a Panhard rod aren't in too rough of shape underneath.
It must be said this Saab 900 Turbo was taken off the road back in 2000 for failing the California Smog laws. It's since sat, basically unattended ever since. It's a complete miracle that it's not in much worse condition. The factory Marble White (Marmorvit) paint job has definitely seen better days. But the bodywork is not in a state that your average DIY-inclined person couldn't figure out how to buff out the rust and the scratches.
At least the interior of the car is clean, apart from the occasional scratch or tear in the upholstery. All in all, getting this car Smog compliant and running again is a big ask. But for someone picking it up out of state from a less strict state for emissions, there's every chance you could fire up this two-liter turbo four-pot and have a fully legal daily driver for the asking price of $800 out the door.
For the price of a used moped, four doors and a roof over your head sounds pretty sweet. Assuming you can get it going with basic hand tools. We can't guarantee you won't need to replace the whole electronic fuel injection system. But what's life without taking a few risks, right?
