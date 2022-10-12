Crusty 1980 Saab 900 Failed California Smog Test 20 Years Ago, Do You Dare Reviving It?

It's been over a decade since Saab tragically bit the dust, but that doesn't mean rusty spectators of its past don't roam this mortal plain, cursing the name General Motors over and over again at a frequency as yet undiscovered by human beings. Only petrolheads can hear their wails of despair. That's why it's our job to buy up cars like this 1980 Saab 900 Turbo and give them another shot at life.

9 photos