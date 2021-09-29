5 Top-Down Racer Rush Rally Origins Out Now on iOS and Android

Cross-Platform Free-to-Play Racer Rec Rally Out Now on PC, Consoles and Mobile

Rec Room, the free social app that you play like a video game, has just released another multiplayer game, Rec Rally. A free-to-play arcade racer, Rec Rally can be played on any platform, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, Oculus Quest and other supported VR headsets. 6 photos



Apparently, Rec Room has a community of 25 million users and vehicles have been a top request from fans of the social gaming platform for a long time. Although it’s been on Rec Room’s list for a while, developers have decided to delay the addition of a racer inside the social platform unit it had all the tools required for flawless execution.



Although we can’t confirm that Rec Rally is perfect in all aspects, you can surely decide for yourself since this is available for free. What’s apparent from the trailer is that Rec Rally is supposed to be fun, especially when played with friends.



To quote the folks at Rec Room, “Rec Rally is all about exploring and making memories on the road. During the race, it’s one player per buggy, but during pre-game, players can pile in with their friends and joyride with up to three players per buggy.”



Rec Rally promises fully optimized controls across all platforms, as well as a clean, intuitive feel on touch devices. Although the game features just one vehicle, developers have put quite a lot of thinking into what this universal vehicle should look like.



“We wanted a vehicle that could be modified to be used in racing rooms, PvP rooms, obstacle courses, and others. It took us a long time to build a vehicle that was extensible enough to do all that, but we’re really happy with the results,” said Rec Room CEO and co-founder Nick Fajt.



