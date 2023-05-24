Crooked E-Type Is a Custom E-Motorcycle Based on RGNT's Flagship Model 'No. 1'

With the recent innovations and developments in eco-friendly transport, e-motorcycle manufacturers have upped their game as well to design emission-free, low-noise, and easy-to-maneuver motorbikes. Whether you want to enjoy the open roads with the wind rushing through your hair or you simply need a practical and reliable vehicle for your daily commute, there sure is an electric motorcycle on the market for everyone.

10 photos Photo: RGNT Motorcycles/Crooked Motorcycles