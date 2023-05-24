Crooked E-Type Is a Custom E-Motorcycle Based on RGNT's Flagship Model 'No. 1'

With the recent innovations and developments in eco-friendly transport, e-motorcycle manufacturers have upped their game as well to design emission-free, low-noise, and easy-to-maneuver motorbikes. Whether you want to enjoy the open roads with the wind rushing through your hair or you simply need a practical and reliable vehicle for your daily commute, there sure is an electric motorcycle on the market for everyone.
The latest e-motorcycle offer we've come across is the result of a collaboration between two relatively new players in the market. We're talking about Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer RGNT Motorcycles and German customized bike builders Crooked Motorcycles. These two companies have joined forces to create an all-electric custom motorbike called Crooked E-Type that is set to make its public debut at the Bike Shed London Show during the last weekend in May.
The team at Crooked has been considering the idea of building a custom e-motorcycle for a while now, but they needed a suitable donor bike for the brief they had in mind. They found what they were looking for in Swedish brand RGNT's flagship model, the 'No. 1.'
"At Crooked, we had been debating a project in the EV-realm for a while, but we wanted to collaborate with a high-quality partner, who shared our vision on custom style and design," declared Dominikus Braun, the CEO and founder of Crooked Motorcycles. "As soon as we ran into RGNT at the Intermot last October, we fell for the classic look and simple design of their bikes."
The Crooked E-Type is, therefore, based on an RGNT No. 1 Scrambler SE, which combines a vintage, timeless appearance with current technology. Following the design principles of the German brand's successful XS400-series, it boasts a stylish, minimalist design meant to prove that "simplicity is the key to brilliance."
The builders completed the Crooked E-Type in six weeks and said one of the biggest challenges was to fit the large electrical modules in the triangle frame and obtain a seamless, open look. They also had to reduce the size of the large original dashboard for a minimalist aesthetic. However, they decided to keep the donor bike's battery covers and fake tank.
They redesigned the bike's subframe on CAD and concealed the converter unit inside the seat. Moreover, they raised the rear by three centimeters (just over one inch) and reinforced it with new YSS springs covered with 3D-printed fork covers.
The ultra-sleek e-motorcycle has been given a custom seat, blacked-out rims with Continental TKC 80 tires, a LED taillight from Supernova, and a LED headlight with Motogadget blaze turn signals.
In terms of performance, the motorbike is powered by a 21 kW hub motor capable of delivering 21 kW of peak power and propelling the bike to a maximum speed of 75 mph (120 kph). A 9.5 kWh battery promises riders a range of 92 miles (148 km).
The Crooked E-Type electric motorcycle is ready to start serial production in August in the Crooked workshop near Munich, with first deliveries set for late October 23. Customers will be able to choose from various design options or design their own dream e-motorcycle by customizing the seat and tank coloring, the LED color, and the rims. The custom bike builders have announced they are shipping worldwide.
