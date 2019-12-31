Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Most Expensive Rolex Ever, the GMT-Master Ice

Cristiano Ronaldo is a man of fine, albeit somewhat flashy taste. That was obvious a couple of days ago, when he showed up at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards to receive the award for Best Men’s Player of the Year dripping in diamonds.
The item on his wrist in particular drew the most attention: the most expensive watch Rolex ever made, the GMT-Master Ice, which retails for a whopping $485,350. As its name implies with very little subtlety, it’s a timepiece entirely covered in diamonds, but which does not compromise on quality in return for the overall aesthetic.
Fox Business notes that, on his left hand alone, Ronaldo was wearing over $830,000 in diamonds: the Rolex, a women’s engagement ring with a giant yellow diamond set on a band with smaller clear stones, and what looked like a diamond wedding band on his wedding ring finger (though the star has repeatedly denied reports he’s married).
Needless to say, the Rolex was a stand-out. Made with over 30 carats of diamonds of different cuts and constructed from 18-carat white gold, it’s the most expensive – and the flashiest – ever made by the watchmaker. Every inch of the surface, from the bracelet to the bezel and the case, is covered in diamonds, but the most impressive is the dial, where smaller stones are set in flowing waves.
Despite the many sparklers on the watch, it’s still legible. In addition to the hour and minute, and date markers, it includes a second time zone. The glass is scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and the piece can withstand water pressure of up to 100 meters (330 feet). Built on the caliber 3186 self-winding automatic movement, the GMT-Master Ice has a 50-hour power reserve.
And sure, $485+K is a lot of money to pay on a single watch, but Ronaldo is a wristwatch / jewelry aficionado. The most prized item in his collection is a Franck Muller timepiece estimated at $1,569,600, so it’s not like he can’t afford a diamond watch worth half that much. When your net worth is $460 million, you can cover yourself in the precious stones from head to foot and still have the expense feel like a drop in the bucket.
