Cristiano Ronaldo Goes Out in His Bugatti Centodieci, Gets Mobbed

Getting mobbed by adoring fans, paparazzi and autograph hounds is a common occurrence even for famous influencers, so someone as A-list as Cristiano Ronaldo must be properly accustomed to it. And this is exactly what happened during his more recent outing in Madrid, Spain.
Cristiano Ronaldo, or CR7, is not just the world’s best football player, a record-setter in the sport and a highly-valued one (still), but also a very, very famous celebrity. Very! Adored by millions of football fans, and their girlfriends and wives, he’s the kind of celebrity you’d probably be starstruck with even if you knew nothing of his accomplishments on the field. And that’s because he looks the part, down to the car he drives.

Last night, while out for dinner in Madrid with his partner, reality star Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo got mobbed by a legion of fans and photographers. He might have been able to slip out the door unnoticed, had it not been for the car parked out front: his white, 1-of-just-10 Bugatti Centodieci. This marks the first time that he’s seen out in public with it, which makes sense for several reasons, with the most important being that he simply has too many cars to have time to drive them all.

Ronaldo’s entire garage holds a car collection estimated at more than $20 million, 9 of which went solely into the Centodieci – he got the seventh in the production line, admittedly. The special edition was introduced at the 2019 Pebble Beach, and word that Ronaldo had purchased one got out in the media in March 2020 and was confirmed by that summer.

With a power output of 1177 kW/1600 hp, the Centodieci delivers a top speed of 236 mph (380 kph) and a 0 to 60 time of just 2.4 seconds. Its impressive performance is equaled only by its rarity, as only 10 cars were made. Reports say that Ronaldo got his in June 2020, and immediately had it shipped to Mallorca, where he was on vacation with the family. Why practice delayed gratification when you can afford to make it instant, right?

Ronaldo often shows off his impressive cars (and yachts, and helicopters) on social media, though by comparison to similarly passionate gearhead A-listers, he’s keeping it light. It’s through his social media and Georgina’s reality series on Netflix that we have a decent appreciation of the kind of horsepower inside any one of his garages, including other Bugattis (Chiron and Veyron), Ferraris, McLarens, Lamborghinis, and several Mercedes.

If you consider the three Bugattis and his many Bugatti watches, you’ll understand why the company would only say that he’s “part of the Bugatti family” when asked for comment on the acquisition of the Centodieci.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show other cars from Cristiano Ronaldo's fleet.

