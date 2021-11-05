Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Parking Ticket While at Lunch with Man United Teammates

You know that moment when you can’t find a parking spot, and you just stop whenever you find an available space? Probably this happened to Cristiano Ronaldo, too, because he stopped his Range Rover near a restaurant and got a ticket for it.
Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of his teammates from Manchester United went out to have lunch, like people who work together usually do.
Ronaldo even documented the outing with a picture shared on his Instagram account (you can find it in the gallery), and wrote that he had a “great time.”
But while the soccer player and the rest of the team enjoyed lunch at Cibo, a luxurious restaurant in Hale, Altrincham, UK, policemen were putting parking tickets notices on the windshield of their cars.
Cristiano Ronaldo drove a Range Rover for the occasion and wore a suit. But when leaving the restaurant, the Portuguese player noted that his SUV got a parking ticket. And he wasn’t the only one, as Brazilian player Fred’s Bentley, which was parked right in front of Ronaldo’s SUV, also violated the parking rules.
Ronaldo would, of course, go for the ultimate SUV when it comes to luxury. His Range Rover is a Sport SVR, and he purchased it around 2016. The SUV comes with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine puts out 544 horsepower and 502 lb-ft (618 Nm) of torque, giving strong numbers to make Ronaldo feel comfortable driving it, given his love for strong, powerful vehicles. It has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph (261 kph).
Now we all know that both Fred and Cristiano Ronaldo can afford to pay for the parking tickets, but it would be preferable in the future to just find adequate parking. Saves everyone some time.
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Man United stars out on a bonding lunch... but ends up with a parking ticket! https://t.co/i2wbiCbyVd pic.twitter.com/chYDKU6odi— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 4, 2021