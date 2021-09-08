Cristiano Ronaldo Drives a Lamborghini Urus to Full Training Day with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to make his second debut at Manchester United later this week. The Portuguese player recently closed a €20 million ($23.6 million) deal with his former sports team, making his return after a twelve-year break.
The soccer player had a stellar performance at both Real Madrid and Juventus F.C., before returning to his old club.
A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo took his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodríguez and their four children found solace in £6 million ($8,265 million) for a mansion in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, a small county not far from Manchester.
Ronaldo has been rumored to change teams ever since this summer he started moving his collection of supercars, which is worth over £17 million ($23.4 million). His passion for cars made the soccer player drop nice sums to own collectible cars. In his impressive collection, he paid £1.4 million ($1.93 million) for a Ferrari Monza, £2.15 million ($2.96 million) for a Bugatti Chiron, and £1.7 million ($2.3 million) for a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport.
As he prepares to make his debut at his new sports club, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in style, showing off a silver Lamborghini Urus, which is worth £160,000 ($220,000). The player gave the thumbs up to the paparazzi as he arrived for his second training session behind the wheel of the luxurious machine.
Lamborghini Urus, released in 2018. prides itself with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood. The Italian SUV can hit speeds of 189 mph (304 kph), and is also been described as the world’s first “super” SUV.
It’s unknown whether the Lamborghini is part of Cristiano’s impressive collection of cars, or he rented it for the beginning of his career back at Manchester United. One thing is certain, Ronaldo wants to make the best of his return, and doesn’t mind spending some a small fortune to stay in style.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for his first day of full training ahead of his potential second Manchester United debut this weekend ???? pic.twitter.com/81bgrR9vTC— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2021