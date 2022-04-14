Criss Angel Is Building an Escape Camp With Off-Road Vehicles and Private Track, For Kids

Earlier this month, Criss Angel premiered his new show in Las Vegas, Amystika, which has two nightly live presentations at Planet Hollywood. This means 20-hour work days for the magician, but he wouldn’t care if it was 24 hours: he is a man on a mission.
Criss Angel, one of the world’s most famous (and fashionable, still) magicians and the most prolific live performer in Las Vegas, is building a camp for kids. His tough-guy-who-defies-death-in-front-of-a-live-audience image might not go with the idea of him as some sort of kids camp developer, but there’s a painful reality behind the decision: his own son was diagnosed with cancer as a toddler and has only recently been declared in remission.
At just 20 months old, Angel’s eldest child, Johnny Crisstopher, was diagnosed with leukemia. He’s been in remission once before and was declared cancer-free again at the beginning of the year. Since the original diagnosis, Angel has dedicated his time and money to helping out families dealing with pediatric cancer, and his latest apparent business venture is also part of this. It’s not a business venture per se, since Angel tells the Daily Mail that everything will be free of charge.
The idea is to build an escape camp for kids and their families, where they can all come and, for three days and two nights, they can forget about the harsh reality at home – and the hospital. There will be off-road vehicles and a private track to go crazy on, and everything else you can find at camp, from bonfires to balloon parties.
Angel says he’s already bought land and a restaurant in Moapa Valley, and that he’s talking to authorities to advance the project. He’s already broken ground on the camp, but would not offer more details at the time of the interview.
“To try to help even just one family, one kid that's going through hell, that's something to look forward to. And that's really my mission,” the magician explains. He estimates the camp will welcome 500 families in its first year of operation.
