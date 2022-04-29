Crisp-Looking 1994 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Is Loaded With a Ton of Modern Goodies

If you asked us to describe this thing using a single word, we’d probably go for “godlike.”
Before it got listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, this 1994 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade had received a stainless-steel exhaust system from Two Brothers Racing, as well as aftermarket seat covers and Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport tires with 2020 date codes. Additionally, the bike’s regulator/rectifier, clutch cover gasket and rear sprocket have all been replaced with fresher items in preparation for the sale.
The two-wheeled Japanese warrior is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four power source, which packs dual overhead cams, sixteen valves and a quarter of 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin carburetors. A six-speed transmission accompanies this unforgiving brute, and it is connected to the CBR’s rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive.
When the tachometer hovers over the 10,500-rpm mark, the four-stroke engine is capable of supplying as much as 122 hp at the crankshaft. On the other hand, a healthy torque output of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be generated at approximately 8,500 revs per minute. The oomph enables Honda’s fiend to achieve a quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds and a staggering top speed of 158 mph (254 kph).
Its anatomy features an aluminum twin-spar frame, which is supported by 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa forks up north and a fully-adjustable shock absorber down south. For ample stopping power, the Fireblade employs dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers at the front, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper at the rear.
Hosting a fuel capacity of 4.8 gallons (18 liters), this ruthless predator will tip the scales at 408 pounds (185 kg) dry. The ‘94 MY CBR900RR is going to be present on the IMA website until May 4, and you’d only need a little over $7,000 to make your own – at least for now. Compared to what these machines normally sell for, that’s nothing short of an absolute bargain!
