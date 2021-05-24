Crime-Fighting Alfa Romeo Giulia Packs Armored Windows and Doors, Gun Holders

3 Alfa Romeo’s Quality Is Now Similar to German Rivals, Says CEO

A brand-new Alfa Romeo Giulia equipped with a 200-PS (197-hp) 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox was delivered to the carmaker’s new headquarters in Turin recently, wearing a distinctive blue livery. That car is meant to be the first of 1,770 units that are set to join the Italian police force. 8 photos



Alfa Romeo’s partnership with the Italian police dates to post-WW2 times, with classic models such as the Alfa 1900 M “Matta” joining the service in 1951. A year later came the 1900 sedan, also known as the Gazelle. It went by that name because it embodied the concept for emergency response: fast, agile, and durable.



Then came the Giulia of the 1960s, followed by the Alfetta, the Alfa Romeo 90, the 75, 155, 156, and then eventually the 159—before this latest-generation Giulia took over, which at its best, fought crime in Quadrifoglio spec.



The car you’re looking at here is the



Then we’ve got the really cool features, such as the bulletproof windshield and side windows, shatterproof rear window,



