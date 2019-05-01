autoevolution

Crew Dragon Explosion Video Is Real, SpaceX Internal Email Reveals

SpaceX Crew Dragon’s explosion two weeks ago remains largely unexplained, mostly because of the company and NASA walling up for some undisclosed reason to prevent any information from being released.
Officially, the spacecraft that exploded while allegedly conducting launch abort system trials in Cape Canaveral was a test vehicle, but more and more reports claim it is the same spacecraft that flawlessly flew to the International Space Station and back in March.

At the time of the capsule’s explosion, a short and very low-quality video surfaced, showing what appeared to be the moment the capsule explodes. No one took credit for the video, and it quickly spread online that it’s now impossible to trace its source.

What appeared then as a questionable video at best might have been the real deal if we are to trust the Orlando Sentinel. The publication claims it is in possesion of a SpaceX internal email that acknowledges the fact the video is real.

“As most of you are aware, SpaceX conducted a test fire of their crew capsule abort engines, and they experienced an anomaly,” the email reads, as published by Orlando Sentinel.

“Subsequently, video of the failed test - which was not released by SpaceX or NASA - appeared on the internet.”

You can find the video that got SpaceX fired up attached below.

In an attempt to spread the unauthorized distribution of information, SpaceX warns its employees that it is “up to NASA and other companies onsite to make the determination about what information related to their activities is released,” and all other parties are “prohibited from photographing or videotaping operational activities that take place on KSC CCAFS property.”

Two weeks after the incident, we still don’t know what went wrong. At the time SpaceX was testing the Super Draco thrusters fitted on the spacecraft to act as an emergency abort system. This system kicks in to separate the capsule from the rocket if anything goes wrong during launch.

Due to the lack of information, it’s unclear how the incident affects the planned crewed missions on board the Dragon.

