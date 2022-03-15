“Creamy,” Two-Tone Bagged Veyron CGI-Reminds of JDM Hypercar Days. Wait, What?

Bugatti’s “modern” era is highlighted by just three model series. The 139-unit EB 110 of the crazy 1990s. The 450-examples Veyron family from the roaring 2000s. And the 500-strong Chiron that is wrapping production this very year.
Tucked in between them, Bugatti’s Veyron was developed (against copious losses) to set up a new hypercar benchmark for the decades to come. Even the “regular” EB 16.4 packed the mind-boggling (at the time) W16 engine with 1.001 ps/987 horsepower and the high-end automotive world never looked the same ever since that moment.
We could go on and on about special luxury variants like the Grand Sport Vitesse or just remember the Super Sport World Record Edition and the series' quest to become the fastest street-legal production car in the world. But here is the thing. We did not know that a JDM Veyron also existed.
Alas, it does not dwell across the real world but the virtual plains of imagination land. And it is all “real creamy” courtesy of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media. As it turns out, he might feel supercar-nostalgic sometimes, though he (almost) never forgets about his digital JDM obsession.
Sure, there have been times when he went full Euro or custom, full carbon fiber C8 Americana. But those were usually triggered by a rendering-to-reality project. His usual signature across wishful thinking projects includes at least a JDM trait. And this two-tone slammed Bugatti Chiron is no exception.
The highlights include a bagged suspension setup, the cool Creamy/Green paintjob, or the stanced aftermarket wheels, among others. Even better, it looks exactly like a Bugatti Veyron we can all afford, as we just need to print out a poster with this virtual build.
Sure, there will be no W16 roaring. Also, no chance of standing out in any real-world crowd. But that is probably fine with us. Who needs 1,001 ps/987 hp in their life, anyway?! We were ironic, of course!
