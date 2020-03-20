Crazy Times Call for Crazy Concepts: Here's the Skoda Scala Spider

It's been a little over a year since Skoda unveiled the Scala, its latest compact proposal for a segment that until the coronavirus pandemic hit was growing rapidly. Performing just as well as other cars of the Czech brand, the nameplate has all the chances of becoming a hit on the European market.
Separately, for a number of years Skoda has been asking students who are attening its design academy to come up with crazy concepts based on the newest production models. This year, - the seventh in a row after the first concept shown in 2014 - it's Scala's turn.
Set to be unveiled to the public in June 2020, the Skoda Scala Spider is the work of a group of students that have ventured into creating something the carmaker is not used to: an open top.
For now, the design is only in its early stages, and it will probably never become a production version (a physical model could be built, though), but seeing Skoda venturing outside of its comfort zone is reason enough to hope we might actually see something like this on the roads in the future.
“Despite the increasing use of computers and simulations, drawing is still an essential part of automotive designers’ work. With every stroke, an idea turns into something real. A sketch is the first of many steps on the long and exciting path to a new car,” said in a statement Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design, revealing that the car here was drawn by hand.
As for the already available Scala, it is selling only as a five-door hatchback, powered by engines with power ratings starting from 95 hp. One of the elements that draw customers to the nameplate is the largest trunk in its segment, 467 liters or 1,410 liters with the rear seats folded down.
Set to be unveiled to the public in June 2020, the Skoda Scala Spider is the work of a group of students that have ventured into creating something the carmaker is not used to: an open top.
For now, the design is only in its early stages, and it will probably never become a production version (a physical model could be built, though), but seeing Skoda venturing outside of its comfort zone is reason enough to hope we might actually see something like this on the roads in the future.
“Despite the increasing use of computers and simulations, drawing is still an essential part of automotive designers’ work. With every stroke, an idea turns into something real. A sketch is the first of many steps on the long and exciting path to a new car,” said in a statement Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design, revealing that the car here was drawn by hand.
As for the already available Scala, it is selling only as a five-door hatchback, powered by engines with power ratings starting from 95 hp. One of the elements that draw customers to the nameplate is the largest trunk in its segment, 467 liters or 1,410 liters with the rear seats folded down.