Crazy Small Wind Turbine Fits in Your Backpack, Charges All Handheld Electronics

Solar chargers and power banks alone just don’t cut it anymore, with our existence relying on so many energy-guzzling gadgets. We need all the power we can get to constantly feed these insatiable machines, so maybe it’s time to take a closer look at wind energy. Meet Shine, an incredibly small wind turbine that can fit in your backpack.
Shine is the creation of Aurea Technologies, a Canadian company that aims to provide freedom from the electrical grid. It is an ultra-compact and collapsible turbine the size of a water bottle, and it weighs only 3 lbs (1.3 kg). You can fit it in your backpack to make sure you never run out of power on any of your off-grid adventures.
Shine is very easy to set up, and in less than 2 minutes, it turns into a small wind generator, with a power output of 40W. It has an internal 12,000 mAh Li-Ion battery and a maximum noise level of 50 dB. The battery can charge up to four devices, and the turbine can be used for any type of handheld device, such as tablets, smartphones, iPads, cameras, lights, smartwatches, drones, and more.
The pocket-size wind turbine knows to automatically turn where the wind blows, so all you have to do is place it somewhere and let it juice up.
Shine can collect three phones worth of power in a single hour, at maximum rated wind speeds. The device comes with a micro-USB port as well for wall charging, if you want to pre-charge it before you leave home.
The wind turbine comes with a mount and blades that collapse, making it easy to transport. And because it was made for the outdoors, Shine has an IP54 rating, meaning you can use it even in rain.
Shine had a massive success on Kickstarter where it’s managed to raise over $166,000, although it only aimed for $12,000. Even though there are still seven days left in the campaign, all the first production run units are already sold out, so you have to wait for more Shine wind turbines to become available.
