Crazy Rare Mopar 1978 Plymouth Road Runner Survivor Doesn't Need a Hemi To Be Cool

The Road Runner was—and still is—one of Plymouth’s most iconic nameplates (probably fighting for this title against the Barracuda). Three generations of the model were released between 1968 and 1975, and the moniker was kept in production until 1980 as a trim package of the newly introduced F-body automobile, the Volare.
Born as a barebones muscle car in 1968, the Road Runner was a good seller in its first three model years, with over 172,000 examples hitting the running roads by the end of the first generation’s production in 1970. The subsequent models were nowhere near that popular—the second generation sold just over 49,000 between 1971 and 1974.
The writing was on the wall, and the third iteration lasted only one year (1975), with a meager 7,200-car production run. From 1976 onward, the Road Runner was no longer a separate model; instead, it was relegated to an optional package of the Plymouth Volare until 1980. Out of 1,036,477 Volares assembled for sale in the United States during the model’s five-year lifespan, only 18,719 were ordered with the Road Runner decals.
Sales dropped significantly, from nearly 8,800 in 1976 to 496 in the last year, with a massive fall after 1977’s 7,000 units to 1,357 examples in the following year. Just to put these numbers into a historical perspective, here’s a statistic for reference. In 1968, when the nameplate emerged, 1,109 examples received the Street Hemi 426 V8 out of a total production of almost 44,400 units.
That’s precisely the case of this rare gem from 1978, a survivor through and through passed down from the original owner to her niece, the lovely lady telling the car’s story in the video below. When the current owner was a small child in kindergarten, her beloved auntie bought a Plymouth Volare two-door coupe—not just any ordinary one, but equipped with the Road Runner Package, Road Runner Décor Group, Front Runner Sport Pak (all optional at extra cost), together with the T-bar roof.
The original buyer was a true-hearted car girl who cherished her Mopar to the point she wouldn’t let her nieces and nephews touch it so that the bright body mirror wouldn’t show any small handprints on the frequently waxed black paint. It's hard to resist the temptation when you’re five, especially with the colorful tape stripe on the belt and hood, the louvered rear quarter windows, and the sporty-looking deck lid spoiler.
The odometer reads 2,274 miles (3,660 kilometers), and I can’t honestly say it has rolled over – just look at the interior. This car looks like it just came out of the showroom floor to pose in front of Lou Costabile’s camera (do yourself a favor, check his other videos, and subscribe to his channel while you’re at it).
Being a Road Runner means it has a V8 in it, one of the two available that year. The standard engine was the 225-cubic-inch inline-six (3.7-liter Slant Six), but the more capable choices were the venerable 318 V8, the fabled 5.2-liter Chrysler small-block, and the 360-cube eight-cylinder.
The biggest engine in the line-up could be mated only to a TorqueFlite tranny (with a console shifter). The four-barrel carburetion meant the standard rear axle gearing was 3.2:1. Optionally, the buyer could order either a cruise-friendly 2.7 ratio or the 3.2 with a SureGrip differential.
This particular example was clearly treated well – look at the engine bay and interior. The Spectrum upholstery with cloth and multicolor vinyl inserts seems as fresh as it did on April 1978 when this Road Runner rolled off the assembly line.
Two things are unique to this two-door coupe – the four-barrel engine (which could not be installed from the factory in the four-door sedans and wagons) and the T-bar roof. The removable tinted glass panels are stored in the trunk so all five passengers can enjoy the breeze. Well, in this case, six passengers – little Caleb sitting in his mother’s lap will probably get some beautiful memories of this Road Runner as he grows up.
Call them rare, if you will, because they are. They also have the misfortune of belonging to a period of American motoring that did not leave behind any demigods of piston. Still, they’re worth the world to some of the lucky few who still have one—especially if the car holds sentimental value.
One day, Aunt Janice noticed the palm imprints of her niece Angie and raised an eyebrow – but couldn’t resist holding an angry face for long. When the little girl put her small palms together and asked Auntie to let her have the car once it served its duty, Janice made a promise – and kept it. Today, the car presents itself in all its splendor. It is a survivor from 46 years ago that still drives ‘like new,’ as niece Angie’s husband confesses.
The former is what’s lurking beneath the ornate hood of this amazing survivor, as it was the best money could buy in 1978. The 5.9-liter motor was a far cry from the Road Runners of ten years before, and the peak performance offered at the height of the Malaise stood at 170 net hp and 270 lb-ft (173 PS, 366 Nm).
