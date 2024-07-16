Crazy Rare 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham Sells for $220,000

To celebrate its "design leadership," General Motors introduced three top-of-the-line, limited-edition convertibles in 1953. One of them was the Cadillac Series 62 Eldorado. Cadillac sold only 532 units, but it considered the model a success and turned the Eldorado into a fully-fledged production car in 1954. The nameplate remained in production for a whopping 50 years, and it's one of Cadillac's most iconic.
More than seven decades later, 1950s and early 1960s Eldorados have morphed into desirable classics. But unlike many vehicles from the era, they're quite expensive, with restored and highly original examples regularly fetching six-figure sums. As of 2024, three models have reached quarter-million-dollar territory: the 1959 Biarritz and the 1956 Brougham.
The four-door beauty you see here is not one of those cars, but it's part of a model year that's also fetching big bucks at public auctions. Not quite a quarter-million-dollar classic just yet, the 1958 Eldorado Brougham is well on its way toward that benchmark. This luxury sedan just sold for $220,000.
What prompted enthusiasts to take the sticker this far? Well, the 1958 Eldorado Brougham is a rare rig. Cadillac sold 1,974 Eldorados that year, but only 304 were ordered in Brougham specifications. That's only 15.4% of the total production. But this specific four-door is much rarer than that, thanks to its Maharani Maroon paint. Only four were ordered in this hue. And it's safe to say that the two-tone gray interior makes it a one-of-one gem.
More importantly, this Cadillac has been restored to the highest standard. The paint is true to the factory hue, the body panels are straight, and all those massive bits of chrome adorning the front and rear fascias shine like new.
The interior is just as spectacular. The leather and fabric upholstery are true to factory specifications, and everything works as it should, including the A/C, heater/defroster, power seats, and cruise control system. The Cadillac still includes the original vanity kit.
The ad doesn't specify whether the drivetrain is numbers-matching, but it sure is period-correct. This Brougham relies on a 365-cubic-inch (6.0-liter) OVH V8 and a four-speed Hydra-Matic combo that sends 340 horsepower to the rear wheels. This powerplant was available in the Eldorado for only two model years (1957 and 1958). Based on the price, the unit is most likely original to the car.
Speaking of which, this restored rig with just 124 miles on the odo crossed the auction block for $220,000, which includes the 10% fee. The sticker makes it the third most expensive 1958 Cadillac ever sold and the second most expensive 1958 Brougham. The current record for Brougham models sits at $246,400. This car is also one of only three 1958 Cadillacs that found a new home for more than $200,000.
The four-door beauty you see here is not one of those cars, but it's part of a model year that's also fetching big bucks at public auctions. Not quite a quarter-million-dollar classic just yet, the 1958 Eldorado Brougham is well on its way toward that benchmark. This luxury sedan just sold for $220,000.
What prompted enthusiasts to take the sticker this far? Well, the 1958 Eldorado Brougham is a rare rig. Cadillac sold 1,974 Eldorados that year, but only 304 were ordered in Brougham specifications. That's only 15.4% of the total production. But this specific four-door is much rarer than that, thanks to its Maharani Maroon paint. Only four were ordered in this hue. And it's safe to say that the two-tone gray interior makes it a one-of-one gem.
More importantly, this Cadillac has been restored to the highest standard. The paint is true to the factory hue, the body panels are straight, and all those massive bits of chrome adorning the front and rear fascias shine like new.
The interior is just as spectacular. The leather and fabric upholstery are true to factory specifications, and everything works as it should, including the A/C, heater/defroster, power seats, and cruise control system. The Cadillac still includes the original vanity kit.
The ad doesn't specify whether the drivetrain is numbers-matching, but it sure is period-correct. This Brougham relies on a 365-cubic-inch (6.0-liter) OVH V8 and a four-speed Hydra-Matic combo that sends 340 horsepower to the rear wheels. This powerplant was available in the Eldorado for only two model years (1957 and 1958). Based on the price, the unit is most likely original to the car.
Speaking of which, this restored rig with just 124 miles on the odo crossed the auction block for $220,000, which includes the 10% fee. The sticker makes it the third most expensive 1958 Cadillac ever sold and the second most expensive 1958 Brougham. The current record for Brougham models sits at $246,400. This car is also one of only three 1958 Cadillacs that found a new home for more than $200,000.