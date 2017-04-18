Crazy Leon Cupra Attacks Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Cayman GT4 in Nurburgring Frenzy

Some aficionados have spent the Easter holiday closer to their machines than others and we're here to talk about a guy who spent an important part of last Sunday flying across the Nurburgring, while challenging top-tier Porsches and BMWs in his SEAT Leon Cupra.





Oh, and we should probably mention that, while playing with the four-wheeled delights mentioned here, the compact passed tons and tons of drivers who were also spending their Sunday on the



Keep in mind that the Cupra has received a moderate amount of aftermarket bits. The 2015 SC has been gifted with an ABT 340 hp upgrade, a three-way adjustable suspension supplied by KW, as well as performance brake discs and rotors.



The spicy hatchback now talks to the track with the help of 18-inch ATS GTR wheels, which are shod in 245/40 Dunlop Direzza rubber.



A rollcage (you never know what lies around the corner), a custom intake airbox and special shift paddles for the DSG double-clutch tranny complete the list of tuning goodies found on the car.



Before inviting you to check out the lightning-paced Green Hell footage below, we need to remind you that playing with the big boys on the track requires much more than determination and the apparent safety net of a front-wheel-drive hot hatch.



In fact, earlier today we showed you what happened when the driver of a Clio RS tried to chase an R35 GT-R on the Nordschleife. Spoiler alert for those who haven't seen the adventure we're discussing: it all



