Crazy 2,000-HP Ford Mustang With Coyote Stock Block Covers 1/4 Mile in 6 sec at 213 MPH

When Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious (2001) movie said the famous lines, “I said a 10-second car, not a 10-minute car,” ten seconds was the mark every car tuner was aiming to beat. Twenty-one years later, a 10-second car isn’t anything to fuss about. If anything, tuners are doing under 8 seconds, pushing their engines well over the 1,800 horsepower (1,825 ps) range.
It’ll be fascinating to see what speeds cars will run in the next twenty years if today’s drag racing standards are used as a probability measure.
That Racing Channel featured some amazing tuners at this year’s FL2K22 held two weekends ago at the Gainesville Raceway, in Florida.
At the event, a 2,000 hp (2,028 ps) Ford Mustang running a Coyote engine built by Fast Forward Race Engines (FFRE) almost hit the 5-second mark.
The Stang, aka ‘Snot Rocket V2’, owned by Brett Lasala, did a personal best time of 6.66 seconds at 213 mph (343 kph) at the FL2K22 event. The Snot Rocket also did 6.82 seconds at 208 mph (335 kph) on a quarter-mile drag race on the first qualifying pass.
It’s a fresh build with only ten passes before the FL2K22 event, and the team now believe it can do better.
“My goal when I built the car I was, man, like if we can shave 400 pounds and go like 6.60s, 4.40s, like, man, that would be awesome. Literally did it the first weekend out running the car. So, naturally, the goal has now moved, and we’re just going to keep running,” Brett revealed.
Brett’s car has a stock cast block Coyote engine with custom sleeves from FFRE. It also runs custom FFRE pistons, Manley I-Beam rods, stock Ford Crank, Ford Voodoo cylinder heads, a Plazmaman intake manifold, and an air-to-air intercooler.
The team hasn’t encountered any issues pushing the engine to its limits. A Coyote engine tuned by FFRE makes 1,600 hp (1,622 ps). They’ve pushed it to 2,000 hp (2,028 ps) and still feel it has much more to offer.
“This car is very well refined. The planning and engineering that went into the build between a lot of smart people behind the scenes, to get it laid out how it is, is why it’s running so hard and running so good,” Brett confessed.
