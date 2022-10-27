Crazy 2,000-HP Ford Mustang With Coyote Stock Block Covers 1/4 Mile in 6 sec at 213 MPH

When Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious (2001) movie said the famous lines, “I said a 10-second car, not a 10-minute car,” ten seconds was the mark every car tuner was aiming to beat. Twenty-one years later, a 10-second car isn’t anything to fuss about. If anything, tuners are doing under 8 seconds, pushing their engines well over the 1,800 horsepower (1,825 ps) range.

10 photos