Craziest Toyota Prius Tuning Has Motorcycle Exhaust and Huge Fenders

We've never heard of the company, and honestly, we don't understand what's going on here. But one thing is clear, this is the weirdest current Prius out there.



Most questions on the internet surrounding the Prius are about gas mileage and what Consumer Reports has to say about the buttons. However, over in Japan, they call it the "Prius 50," and it's a prime target for tuning projects.



We can only imagine that O&G Works is a small company that wanted to stand out at the recent Osaka Auto Messe 2018.



They chose one bold feature that's rarely seen in tuning projects: motorcycle mufflers. In addition to four normal tips in the bumper, we see two aftermarket exhaust that you'd put on your Kawasaki sticking out the sides of the car. Is this



And while you're back there, check out the massive GT wing bolted to the trunk. We didn't know the Prius has such serious high-speed lift problems.



The body of the car has been completely transformed using a widebody kit. It looks like a one-off sculpted out of the metal of the Prius since there are no visible joints. Naturally, they did that to make room for some oversized wheels and crazy negative camber.



OG also went crazy with the front bumper and installed a cool hood that looks like one of Kuhl Racing's metal engraving pieces. Accessories also include aftermarket headlights and door handles. Obviously, they're not the ones pushing the Prius over the top.



