Crashed Mercedes Reveals Embarrassing Exhaust Pipe Under Its Skirt

30 Jan 2019, 21:56 UTC ·
Old German cars were better in so many ways, am I right? They weren't the prettiest things in the world, but the modern classics were all about amazing engineering which almost no other country could match. Now, it's all glamour, expensive options, and big grilles.
The internet was preoccupied with how big BMW grilles have been getting. But at least those have a functional purpose and can be blocked off when the car wants to be more streamlined. We have a sneaking suspicion that an old Volvo cuts through the air better than a C-Class with an AMG Line package, but we're here to talk about something slightly different.

Fake exhausts are way worse than fake grilles, at least in our minds. There are multiple levels of this. Some have larger tips; others use speaker-like technology to cover diesel sounds. But the worse situation is when the actual muffler has no connection to the silver trims boldly displayed on the bumper.

Mercedes has been doing this stuff for quite some time, and most people know about it. But when a C-Class has a stupid crash and reveals its tiny tip underneath its skirt, it becomes the laughingstock of the worldwide web. Even though it's got fake exhausts on both sides, there's only one tiny little pipe on the left, and it sends all the gasses down.

We're not sure which version of the car this is. The corrosion on the pipe suggests it's no aftermarket. Regarding displacement, the smallest unit available on the C-Class Cabrio would have been the C 180's 1.6-liter turbo with 156 HP and 250 Nm. Its 0 to 100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds is just as embarrassing on a car with a diffuser at the back. And how do you even crash a convertible while casually driving around London? Sounds like a case of unintentional acceleration of the kind where you press the gas and panicked.


     

