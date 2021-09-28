5 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Have Opened and Supply Is Very Limited

3 Shelby GT500 Runs 11s Quarter-Mile, Durango Hellcat Tries To Keep Up

2 Wrinkled Corvette C8 for Sale, Definitely Won’t Buff Out

1 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets an Instant Facelift, but It’s a Sad Sight

More on this:

Crashed Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Should Be Put to Sleep, but It’s for Sale

Things don’t look good for this particular Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat . It has significant damage caused by what appears to have been a rather violent crash, which has granted it a salvage title. 11 photos



The images reveal that a good chunk of its face is missing. The bumper barely hangs on, the hood has seen better days, and somehow the right rear door, side sill, and wheel arch trim wear the battle scars too. Several airbags were triggered during the accident, the pics show, but otherwise, the interior doesn’t seem to be in such a bad condition overall.



As far as the oily bits go, the whiny V8 and peripherals



We’d pay extra attention to the engine, because sourcing one isn’t going to be easy. After all, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is good for 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, rocketing the super SUV to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. You could also visit your local Dodge dealer and get a new One would expect to find it in the junkyard, waiting its turn to go into the crusher, but we actually stumbled upon it on Copart . The car auction website has it listed for sale, part of an upcoming lot, with primary and secondary damages to its front end and side respectively.The images reveal that a good chunk of its face is missing. The bumper barely hangs on, the hood has seen better days, and somehow the right rear door, side sill, and wheel arch trim wear the battle scars too. Several airbags were triggered during the accident, the pics show, but otherwise, the interior doesn’t seem to be in such a bad condition overall.As far as the oily bits go, the whiny V8 and peripherals need some TLC , and by the looks of it, so do the axles. In other words, this Durango SRT Hellcat, which has only 2,771 miles (4,459 km) on the odo and is located in Chicago, is far from being a weekend project. Thus, we recommend checking out the wreckage in person, accompanied by a trusty mechanic, before placing a bid, in case you feel confident that you can help it.We’d pay extra attention to the engine, because sourcing one isn’t going to be easy. After all, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is good for 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, rocketing the superto 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds. You could also visit your local Dodge dealer and get a new Durango SRT Hellcat , which is accompanied by an MSRP of $81,390, and save yourself the hassle of many sleepless nights.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.