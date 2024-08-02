Crashed After Only 1,000 Miles, 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Ends Up in an Auction Yard

A brand-new Tesla Cybertruck, which was recently crashed, ended up in an auction yard with a Wait title. The number of crashed Cybertrucks has been increasing these past few months.
Crashed after only 1,162 miles (1,870 kilometers), a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck now sits parked in an auction yard, waiting to be rescued. The lower plastic trim on the front end was ripped off in the crash.
So was the one on the fenders and sills on both the driver's and passenger's side, while the listing only mentions front-end damage. It is basically impossible to guess what kind of crash this Cybertruck was in. But one of the photos shows the frunk removed and the internals exposed. The windshield is cracked. However, no airbag was deployed in the accident. If the force of the impact did not bend the frame, this 2024 Tesla Cybertruck should not be so difficult to fix.
Those who want to see it with their own eyes before it goes under the hammer will have to take a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, but they must know that the key of the vehicle is missing. The Cybertruck features a Wait title, which means that the insurance company is still trying to figure out if it is fixable or if it is a write-off. Therefore, there is no estimation of the repair costs.
The model in question is a Cybertruck Foundation Series with all-wheel drive. That means that the future owner will benefit from the presence of 600 horsepower (593 metric horsepower) and 525 pound-feet of torque. Those are enough to make it accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and run the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds at 110.3 mph (177.5 kph).
Its problem was having contact with fresh water. The model was for sale in Miami, Florida, and since the listing page is no longer online, it means that someone must have rescued the flooded EV.
We also reported about a Cybertruck with only 3,932 miles (6,328 kilometers) on the odometer, which was involved in a front-end collision. The impact deformed everything that got in the way: the front bumper, front light strip, and hood, while the front fender on the driver's side was pushed back.
The listing claimed that the vehicle ran and drove, so the motors were not affected by the impact. However, several airbags were deployed, which might be discouraging for anyone considering purchasing it.
Finding parts for the Tesla Cybertruck is not the easiest thing in the world right now. An expert in rebuilds bought the first totaled Cybertruck at an auction and thought that fixing it would be a walk in the park. However, he encountered so many issues that he is now almost sorry to have purchased it.
We also bumped into a Cybertruck that had been involved in a rollover. The vehicle looked as if it had escaped from a crusher which only went halfway down. The electric pickup truck had the lid of the frunk deformed, the windshield, and the windows on the passenger's side broken.
The roof seemed like the biggest of its problems, being severely bent while the fenders were contorted and the fender flares had been ripped off.
So was the one on the fenders and sills on both the driver's and passenger's side, while the listing only mentions front-end damage. It is basically impossible to guess what kind of crash this Cybertruck was in. But one of the photos shows the frunk removed and the internals exposed. The windshield is cracked. However, no airbag was deployed in the accident. If the force of the impact did not bend the frame, this 2024 Tesla Cybertruck should not be so difficult to fix.
Those who want to see it with their own eyes before it goes under the hammer will have to take a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, but they must know that the key of the vehicle is missing. The Cybertruck features a Wait title, which means that the insurance company is still trying to figure out if it is fixable or if it is a write-off. Therefore, there is no estimation of the repair costs.
The model in question is a Cybertruck Foundation Series with all-wheel drive. That means that the future owner will benefit from the presence of 600 horsepower (593 metric horsepower) and 525 pound-feet of torque. Those are enough to make it accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.8 seconds and run the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds at 110.3 mph (177.5 kph).
This is not the first Tesla ending up in an auction yardWe have seen Tesla Cybertrucks in auction yards before, but those looked like genuine write-offs. In fact, the flooded one looked intact. There was no clue that the vehicle had been pulled out of the water, making everyone who looked at it ask themselves: "What is wrong with it?"
Its problem was having contact with fresh water. The model was for sale in Miami, Florida, and since the listing page is no longer online, it means that someone must have rescued the flooded EV.
We also reported about a Cybertruck with only 3,932 miles (6,328 kilometers) on the odometer, which was involved in a front-end collision. The impact deformed everything that got in the way: the front bumper, front light strip, and hood, while the front fender on the driver's side was pushed back.
The listing claimed that the vehicle ran and drove, so the motors were not affected by the impact. However, several airbags were deployed, which might be discouraging for anyone considering purchasing it.
Finding parts for the Tesla Cybertruck is not the easiest thing in the world right now. An expert in rebuilds bought the first totaled Cybertruck at an auction and thought that fixing it would be a walk in the park. However, he encountered so many issues that he is now almost sorry to have purchased it.
We also bumped into a Cybertruck that had been involved in a rollover. The vehicle looked as if it had escaped from a crusher which only went halfway down. The electric pickup truck had the lid of the frunk deformed, the windshield, and the windows on the passenger's side broken.
The roof seemed like the biggest of its problems, being severely bent while the fenders were contorted and the fender flares had been ripped off.