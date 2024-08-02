Crashed After Only 1,000 Miles, 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Ends Up in an Auction Yard

More on this _

Brand-New Tesla Cybertruck Rolls Over, Now It Looks Like It Escaped the Crusher

Hip-Hop Star Ready To Drop Song About the Cybertruck, He Has Already Crashed an EV in 2024

One of the Few Tesla Cybertrucks in China Has Already Been Totaled

This Is the First Tesla Cybertruck To Flip Over, Driver Must Have Run Out of Talent

Tesla Cybertruck Ends Up in a Ditch, It Looks Every Inch a Write-Off