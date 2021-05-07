Look Up: Massive Chinese Rocket Is Falling Uncontrollably Toward Earth

4 The Last Plymouth Ever Built Is an Unassuming Museum Piece, for Sale

3 2022 Dodge Magnum Digitally Reveals Itself in Charger Widebody and Vintage Modes

More on this:

Crashed 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Looks Pitiful With 479 Miles Since New

Never in the history of Dodge did Dodge offer a more powerful utility vehicle than the Durango SRT Hellcat . A little more than 2,000 units will be produced through June 2021 because of the stricter EVAP emissions standard for the 2022 model year, making this SUV a bit of a rarity. 11 photos



The auction website doesn’t go into detail about how the crash happened, but the driver-side CV axles and wheels appear to have sustained the brunt of the impact. Based on the driver-side paintwork damage, this Durango SRT Hellcat also appears to have crashed into a large SUV .



Little damage is featured on the passenger side and out back, and the structural integrity of the safety cell offers a clue in regard to the impact speed. As for the most intriguing detail about this 710-horsepower gentle giant, the front seat’s kick protector is missing for some reason or another.



Based on the number of car vloggers that buy wrecks to fix them for the sake of views, it’s hardly surprising the



The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 without a FEAD Basics Kit (accessory drive) and pre-1976 vehicles Engine Kit retails at $15,000 or thereabouts depending on the vendor, and the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic based on the ZF 8HP is pretty expensive even as a junkyard part. Also worthy of note, the rear axle and limited-slip diff are worth a few bucks as well.



If you were to choose between a crashed Durango SRT Hellcat or any other vehicle for $57,500, how would you spend your hard-earned greenbacks? Of the 2,000-odd examples, at least one of them is “damaged all over” according to the description of chassis number 1C4SDJH94MC682200. Appraised at $89,806 in terms of retail value and currently sitting on a $57,500 bid with two hours of bidding left on Copart , the sorry-looking people carrier shows only 479 miles (771 kilometers) on the clock.The auction website doesn’t go into detail about how the crash happened, but the driver-side CV axles and wheels appear to have sustained the brunt of the impact. Based on the driver-side paintwork damage, this Durango SRT Hellcat also appears to have crashed into a largeLittle damage is featured on the passenger side and out back, and the structural integrity of the safety cell offers a clue in regard to the impact speed. As for the most intriguing detail about this 710-horsepower gentle giant, the front seat’s kick protector is missing for some reason or another.Based on the number of car vloggers that buy wrecks to fix them for the sake of views, it’s hardly surprising the Durango SRT Hellcat currently stands at $57,500 although you can buy a pretty nice R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary for that money. Still, the most important components that can be salvaged from this SUV are the engine and tranny.The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 without a FEAD Basics Kit (accessory drive) and pre-1976 vehicles Engine Kit retails at $15,000 or thereabouts depending on the vendor, and the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic based on the ZF 8HP is pretty expensive even as a junkyard part. Also worthy of note, the rear axle and limited-slip diff are worth a few bucks as well.If you were to choose between a crashed Durango SRT Hellcat or any other vehicle for $57,500, how would you spend your hard-earned greenbacks?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.