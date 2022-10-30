Crack Open the Piggy Bank for a $700 Piece of Aluminum Like the 2023 FX 1 Disc From Trek

Most of us have heard the name Trek. Considering this bicycle manufacturer has been around since 1975 and climbed to the top of the cycle industry shortly after, you can bet that any machine to off their assembly lines is something to consider. That seems to be the case with their newest budget-friendly addition to their family, the 2023 FX 1 Disc.
Diving right in, this is nothing more than a $700 (€720 at current exchange rates) hunk of aluminum that still bears all the knowledge Trek has gained over the decades. For example, one of the attractive points of the new Disc is versatility. Not only can you ride it bare, with no cargo options whatsoever, but if you're the exploring kind, the rear triangle and front fork are suitable for rack and fender options. This means that you can use this bugger to go to work and shopping, and come Saturday morning, it's onto the open road with nothing more than a tent, some food supplies, maybe a repair kit, and water; you'll be back Sunday evening.
comfort, and grip.
Speaking of tire size, this feature also dictates where this bike reigns supreme: nowhere else than on the open road, city streets, and possibly a dirt road or two. This brings us to the next feature that Trek points out and the reason for this bike's name, the brakes. Listen, when I bought my first $700 bike almost two decades ago, which happened to be a Trek, too, never had any disc brakes, but this one does. You'll be relying on a pair of Tektro MD-U310 brakes with 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors for stopping power. More than enough to tame your legs.
understand all the little numbers tagged to cycling components, you can rock a 1x or 3x drivetrain too. With all that and some Bontrager rims, handlebar, seat post, and just about everything else, you're looking at a 28-pound (12.7-kilogram) bike for a size M.
When I started this article, I mentioned that I was not looking for some insane machine that could destroy mountain trails or bring me gold, and frankly, I wouldn't know what to do with one of those machines, nor do I need one. So, for someone like myself that uses a bike to get to work, enjoy a breeze through my hair, and ride to grandma's house on Sunday, the FX 1 Disc seems like an option to consider.
Diving right in, this is nothing more than a $700 (€720 at current exchange rates) hunk of aluminum that still bears all the knowledge Trek has gained over the decades. For example, one of the attractive points of the new Disc is versatility. Not only can you ride it bare, with no cargo options whatsoever, but if you're the exploring kind, the rear triangle and front fork are suitable for rack and fender options. This means that you can use this bugger to go to work and shopping, and come Saturday morning, it's onto the open road with nothing more than a tent, some food supplies, maybe a repair kit, and water; you'll be back Sunday evening.
comfort, and grip.
Speaking of tire size, this feature also dictates where this bike reigns supreme: nowhere else than on the open road, city streets, and possibly a dirt road or two. This brings us to the next feature that Trek points out and the reason for this bike's name, the brakes. Listen, when I bought my first $700 bike almost two decades ago, which happened to be a Trek, too, never had any disc brakes, but this one does. You'll be relying on a pair of Tektro MD-U310 brakes with 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors for stopping power. More than enough to tame your legs.
understand all the little numbers tagged to cycling components, you can rock a 1x or 3x drivetrain too. With all that and some Bontrager rims, handlebar, seat post, and just about everything else, you're looking at a 28-pound (12.7-kilogram) bike for a size M.
When I started this article, I mentioned that I was not looking for some insane machine that could destroy mountain trails or bring me gold, and frankly, I wouldn't know what to do with one of those machines, nor do I need one. So, for someone like myself that uses a bike to get to work, enjoy a breeze through my hair, and ride to grandma's house on Sunday, the FX 1 Disc seems like an option to consider.