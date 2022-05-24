Coyote 1955 Ford F-100 Hides a Lot More New-Day Goodies Under the Casual Patina

Right now, 1955 has become a star year among classic car enthusiasts – mostly because of the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that became the world’s most valuable car at auction. But even mundane F-Series trucks could still add to the overall panache.
Alas, they can only do so when given the proper chance at stardom. Such is the case with this patina-riddled 1955 F-100 that looks great (in different shades of) blue, just like the bright sky, and does not feel sad about it just one tiny bit. Well, the story is also important, not just the looks, right?
So, in between projects, Solomon Lunger - the affable and knowledgeable host of the Ford Era channel on YouTube - is back with another episode of the exceedingly rare “What The Truck?” series. With so much else to do, from building Ford Thunder SVT tribute trucks to fiddling with “Gold Dust,” the host’s resident F-Series, we can understand there is little time left to roam the country in search of cool build projects.
Thus, when Lunger traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to meet up with Luis (from Sevens Speed & Custom) and his client’s 1955 Ford F-100 we jumped at the chance of showcasing yet another cool, vintage F-Series treat. And what a treat, indeed, although it may not look like much at first sight. But as is the case with many patina-designed custom trucks, it was all just a ruse.
Instead, the old F-100 probably rides like a charm on a TCI Automotive chassis and will gladly send all the modern V8 power through a Ford Performance Gen2 5.0-liter Coyote and 6R80 automatic transmission to the beefy tires shod around 20-inch Detroit Steel Wheel Co. Ambassadors. Naturally, there are even more goodies hiding in plain sight, both under the hood or body (like the custom-designed fuel cell and stainless-steel exhaust), as well as inside the refreshed and modernized cabin – which is complete with Dakota Digital gauges and a modern yet vintage air conditioning system.
