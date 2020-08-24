Cows Force Honda S2000 Driver into Million-Point Turn on Narrow Country Lane

Every beginner has at least one particular driving scenario they're most afraid of. For some, it's reversing. For others, it's parallel parking. Some might be scared of overtaking while others feel uneasy whenever they go near an eighteen-wheeler.
However, we'd imagine that there are very few out there who have a problem with the three-point turn. Yes, it involves a bit of reversing, but it's done across the street, not alongside it. That means the entire length of the road is now its width, as far as you're concerned, and if that's still too narrow for you, maybe you shouldn't be driving at all.
The three-point turn is a very useful maneuver, and luckily a pretty simple one. Even if you're terrible with approximating the distance to the curb, you can just drive slowly until your wheels hit it, and you're good to go. That method doesn't work when there are cars parked on the side of the road, but luckily most cars these days come with parking sensors, if not reverse cameras as well.
What we've said so far goes for all the regular situations you're likely to find yourself in that involve at least a two-lane road, if not even wider. Try it on a one-way road stacked with cars on each side, and you'll find it can be not only difficult but maybe even impossible.
This guy in his Honda S2000 driving on a narrow country lane flanked by either hedge or steep banks covered vegetation (it's hard to tell which one) decided to take his chances anyway. The author of the video sitting what appears to be a pickup truck admits to causing a temporary roadblock to allow "the cows to be moved down the road," but they probably thought whoever was behind them would wait patiently for the farm animals to do their thing.
They were oh-so-wrong, and the fact they only caught the maneuver mid-way through shows that it caught them completely by surprise. What would normally be a three-point turn transformed into a 15-point turn here, and bear in mind we don't get to see all of it. The road is barely wider than the length of the S2000, but the driver patiently moves the car back and forth until it's clear to turn back. We wouldn't be surprised if the man went for a burger after all this.
