Cowboy's New On-Demand Maintenance Service Sends Bike Technicians Straight to Your Door

Belgium-based e-bike manufacturer Cowboy recently launched a subscription-based, on-demand maintenance service that aims to make sure riders never have to worry about flat tires, repairing, or cleaning their bikes ever again. All you have to do is book an appointment on your phone and wait for the company’s technicians to ring your doorbell.
The Cowboy Care service is currently available in 14 cities across Europe: Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Paris, London, Gent, Munich, Brussels, Koln, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Utrecht, and Frankfurt. It also covers eight cities in the United States, with San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, and Portland being the first ones on the rapidly expanding list.
Subscriptions are priced at $20 (€20) per month, billed annually.
Maintenance services are all-inclusive, offered on-demand and there’s no limit to how many appointments you can book. Cowboy Care covers any service from flat tire repair to parts cleaning, parts replacement, and full bike check-ups (you can check out all the included services here). All the components required are included at no extra cost.
The company's trained technicians are one tap away, with the service being available via the Cowboy mobile app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. You can either ask for assistance from a technician by speaking with a customer service expert via the app or you can book an appointment yourself. You can specify the location and time of your choosing.
The Cowboy Care service comes to complement the company’s Theft Insurance plan launched two years ago. With the new addition, Cowboy claims to now offer a unique comprehensive solution on the market, delivering the ultimate peace of mind to every Cowboy rider, as stated by Adrien Roose, the company's CEO. He added that this is their most advanced service offering, one that challenges the entire industry to rethink poor customer practices.
