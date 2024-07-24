Courtney Tiny Home Is a Stylish Abode With an Elegant Rooftop Terrace

Aussie tiny home builders are experts in indoor/outdoor spaces, and the new Courtney design fully demonstrates this. The Courtney tops a fresh, contemporary layout focused on enhanced openness with a lovely rooftop terrace and a practical exterior laundry.
The new Courtney sits in line with some of the other extra-spacious Alphaline models, yet it goes a step further by expanding its functionality both horizontally and vertically. The lavish exterior deck and cleverly-incorporated terrace on the roof make this house on wheels seem considerably bigger and even more connected to nature.
This is a dream home for those who want to enjoy outdoor living to the fullest without compromising comfort and functionality. Perfectly inviting for families or larger groups of up to four, the new Courtney tiny house combines privacy and togetherness into what seems to be the perfect formula.
The generous 9.5-meter (31 feet) length is the foundation for a flexible layout that feels both cozy and airy. One end of the house is dedicated to the bedroom and bathroom areas, and the other, which opens onto the large exterior deck with lots of room for outdoor furniture, houses the kitchen, lounge, and dining area in a clever 3-in-1 configuration.
A smart blend of steel and glass gives Courtney its contemporary, sophisticated look. The Alphaline tiny homes are based exclusively on engineered steel framing, which contributes to a higher level of sustainability. The steel used to build them is entirely recyclable. Plus, thanks to advanced technology, the frames are manufactured with almost zero waste. Owners also benefit from the resilience and tie-down capabilities of these lightweight steel frames, which makes them well-suited for cyclonic environments. The Alphaline tiny houses are standard-built to N3 ratings, but they can also be adapted for even higher C3 ratings.
Ample glazing balances out the home's rugged structure by creating an inviting, open ambiance and embracing the outdoors. Large sliding doors create a see-through barrier between the main living area and the outside, visually expanding the floor space and enhancing the outdoor experience. Although designed as an intimate cocoon that's separate from the main living areas, the bedroom also features ample glazing for gorgeous views and an exotic, immersive experience. Additionally, the lounge connects with the exterior deck to create a wider indoor/outdoor area for socializing and entertainment.
The kitchen is not too big, yet it incorporates generous storage both under and above the countertop. The folding extension to the countertop is a versatile, multi-function feature, designed as a compact dining table and a living room table. The big sofa takes center stage in the cozy lounge and also provides ample storage in the form of built-in drawers. This part of the house could also be used for additional accommodation. The Courtney can welcome up to four guests as an Airbnb or accommodate a small family long-term.
The bathroom is fitted with the basic appliances, and there's also an external laundry. This practical addition includes a rustic-style outdoor bathtub (a popular Airbnb feature for glamping enthusiasts) and an area for the washing machine. The bedroom area is designed to fit a queen-sized bed plus bunk beds in a versatile configuration that can be adapted to the specific needs of each owner.
One thing that certainly can be said about the Courtney tiny home is that it truly maximizes the connection with nature. Designed as one big outdoor sanctuary that blurs the lines between the inside and the outside, it also comes with ample deck space and a beautiful rooftop terrace. The terrace features steel grid-like protection barriers that don't obstruct the view – after all, this special spot is all about panoramic views, any time of the day. It's also spacious enough for multiple guests.
You'll notice that this modern tiny house concept cleverly combines areas for privacy and relaxation with spacious, fully open social areas. This is something that standard tiny homes often lack. Sometimes, there's almost no privacy at all when the entire house is one big open space; other times, a small, rustic cabin on wheels can feel too isolating and cluttered.
This is a dream home for those who want to enjoy outdoor living to the fullest without compromising comfort and functionality. Perfectly inviting for families or larger groups of up to four, the new Courtney tiny house combines privacy and togetherness into what seems to be the perfect formula.
The generous 9.5-meter (31 feet) length is the foundation for a flexible layout that feels both cozy and airy. One end of the house is dedicated to the bedroom and bathroom areas, and the other, which opens onto the large exterior deck with lots of room for outdoor furniture, houses the kitchen, lounge, and dining area in a clever 3-in-1 configuration.
The rooftop terrace is ingeniously integrated above the central part of the ground floor. It's not an extension of the roof but part of it - sometimes referred to as a "sunken terrace." From the outside, it looks much more balanced than an added terrace, and it also feels safer and cozier for the guests.
A smart blend of steel and glass gives Courtney its contemporary, sophisticated look. The Alphaline tiny homes are based exclusively on engineered steel framing, which contributes to a higher level of sustainability. The steel used to build them is entirely recyclable. Plus, thanks to advanced technology, the frames are manufactured with almost zero waste. Owners also benefit from the resilience and tie-down capabilities of these lightweight steel frames, which makes them well-suited for cyclonic environments. The Alphaline tiny houses are standard-built to N3 ratings, but they can also be adapted for even higher C3 ratings.
Ample glazing balances out the home's rugged structure by creating an inviting, open ambiance and embracing the outdoors. Large sliding doors create a see-through barrier between the main living area and the outside, visually expanding the floor space and enhancing the outdoor experience. Although designed as an intimate cocoon that's separate from the main living areas, the bedroom also features ample glazing for gorgeous views and an exotic, immersive experience. Additionally, the lounge connects with the exterior deck to create a wider indoor/outdoor area for socializing and entertainment.
The kitchen is not too big, yet it incorporates generous storage both under and above the countertop. The folding extension to the countertop is a versatile, multi-function feature, designed as a compact dining table and a living room table. The big sofa takes center stage in the cozy lounge and also provides ample storage in the form of built-in drawers. This part of the house could also be used for additional accommodation. The Courtney can welcome up to four guests as an Airbnb or accommodate a small family long-term.
Spacious closets were added to the transition area between the kitchen and the bathroom for extra storage. The cabinetry throughout was custom-designed for an efficient use of space and a balanced, clutter-free style. The open-concept design of Courtney's main living area makes it feel roomier and more luminous, as well as enhancing a seamless flow from one end of the house to another.
The bathroom is fitted with the basic appliances, and there's also an external laundry. This practical addition includes a rustic-style outdoor bathtub (a popular Airbnb feature for glamping enthusiasts) and an area for the washing machine. The bedroom area is designed to fit a queen-sized bed plus bunk beds in a versatile configuration that can be adapted to the specific needs of each owner.
One thing that certainly can be said about the Courtney tiny home is that it truly maximizes the connection with nature. Designed as one big outdoor sanctuary that blurs the lines between the inside and the outside, it also comes with ample deck space and a beautiful rooftop terrace. The terrace features steel grid-like protection barriers that don't obstruct the view – after all, this special spot is all about panoramic views, any time of the day. It's also spacious enough for multiple guests.
You'll notice that this modern tiny house concept cleverly combines areas for privacy and relaxation with spacious, fully open social areas. This is something that standard tiny homes often lack. Sometimes, there's almost no privacy at all when the entire house is one big open space; other times, a small, rustic cabin on wheels can feel too isolating and cluttered.
This Aussie tiny house aims to offer the perfect balance through a sophisticated layout and ingenious design hacks, and it's a wonderful choice for those who want spacious accommodation and a beautiful outdoor area on the rooftop. Pricing for Alphaline tiny homes starts around AUD 89,000 ($58,750) and it depends largely on the specific customizations for each design. Every part of each home is built in-house at the company's factory in Brendale, Queensland, which guarantees the quality of the finished product.