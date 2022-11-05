Couple Turns Snow Plow Truck Into an Awesome Tiny Home With an Interior Hammock

Living life on the road is “not cheaper or easier than a normal lifestyle. It’s just as hard, if not harder. It’s a commitment.” That’s how Ray and Trevor describe their experience. But even if the nomadic lifestyle has its challenges, they have the freedom to go anywhere they want, whenever they want, and visit all sorts of places with their unique snow plow truck turned tiny home.
The two have been traveling across the U.S. for the past three years. Their first build was an M1078 LMTV troop carrier, which was completed in January 2019. They loved their tiny house truck so much that they wanted to repeat the experience. This time, they chose to give a GMC c7500 retired snow plow truck a second chance at life. So they purchased the vehicle and worked for five months to turn it into an epic tiny home on wheels with off-road capabilities.
Ray and Trevor completed the conversion in March this year. Since then, they have been traveling and exploring new places, all while enjoying the comfort of their new mobile home. Their truck has all the amenities they need. It includes a well-equipped kitchen, a spacious bedroom, a cozy living room, a bathroom, and tons of storage. They even have room for a hammock that they attach to a hook in the ceiling to relax whenever they want.
The kitchen is positioned next to the entryway, and it includes generous butcher block countertops made out of reclaimed mahogany. It also comes with all the necessary appliances, such as a large sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a chest-style fridge. There are several cabinets that provide ample storage, as well as a wood-burning stove that keep the place warm during cold winter days.
Next to this area is the living room, which includes a small bench with storage underneath. That’s where they keep most of their clothes. The bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it features a queen-size bed that allows them to sleep in comfort. There’s also a TV on a swivel and some cabinets. Underneath, they have a small storage space that can be accessed from the inside of the vehicle.
Finally, the bathroom in this truck is compact, but it does the job. It is placed right next to the bedroom and includes a shower and a composting toilet. Ray and Trevor offered a full tour of their rig to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about them and their snow plow truck turned tiny home.
