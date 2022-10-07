Couple Tries to Disconnect a Tesla Left on Charge but Doesn't Know Sentry Mode Exists



”For those who use public chargers, buying a cheap ring lock does its job,” writes the person who uploaded the video on Reddit.



A charger lock will prevent anyone from unplugging your car, except you of course. It will save you from accidental disconnections at busy charging points, or situations like the one in the video. To be as visible as possible and help prevent unintentional disconnection, some of these rings also come in red. In any case, Sentry Mode proves its usefulness once again. The car films everything that happens around it when it's parked.



But perhaps the most effective solution to prevent such incidents in the future would be for Tesla owners to put a discreet sticker in the charging area of their car that says they are being filmed. The malicious people will probably give up quickly.





Recently, Sentry Mode on a Tesla car filmed the moment a couple arrives at an electric car charging station and tries to forcibly disconnect the plug. Obviously, the two people in the video don't realize they're being filmed. Most likely they are trying to get their car charged so they thought it was a good idea that Tesla can interrupt their charging since the owner is not near the car.You can see how the man first pulls the plug rather timidly but soon gives up. But the woman is more insistent. After she gets out of her car and heads towards the Tesla , a few seconds pass as she tries to pull the plug out of the charging slot, but without success.While there is currently no solution to the problem of disrespectful touching of an apparently unattended car, a locking ring can be used to lock the plug into the car's clamping space.