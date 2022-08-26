Couple Transforms Library Bus Into an Off-Grid Tiny Home on Wheels

Meet Ivy, an old library bus that was turned into a lovely off-grid tiny home. It’s big enough to include all the amenities its owners need to live life on the road. It features a cozy living room, a well-equipped kitchen, a shower, and a bedroom. Plus, it comes with off-grid capabilities.
Dave and Deb worked 18 months to turn the vehicle, an Iveco Eurocargo ex-library bus, into their ideal home on wheels. It wasn’t easy since they had no previous experience with bus conversions. However, the result is amazing.
Ivy has a mid-entry. The rustic-modern interior is filled with amenities. On the right is the living room, which features two generous benches and a table. From there, the couple can watch the TV that is positioned above the cockpit area.
A little bit further ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with a sink, a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, and a refrigerator. It also has numerous cabinets that they use to keep their cookware and other items.
The bathroom is separated from the rest of the bus via a folding door. It is compact, but it has everything they need. This includes a sink, a toilet, and a full-size shower that doubles as an extra wardrobe during the day.
At the rear is the bedroom, which has a double bed with built-in shelves. Above it, you’ll also see several cabinets for storage and a skylight that lets natural light come inside.
On the roof, the bus has a 1,000-watt solar panel array, which allows Dave and Deb to live off the grid for extended periods of time. It has an awning as well, so they can enjoy the outdoor space whenever they want.
Ivy was recently featured on Nate Murphy’s channel. Take a look at the clip down below to find out more about Dave and Deb and their library bus turned off-grid tiny home on wheels.
