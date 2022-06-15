Couple of Rare, Vortech-Supercharged 1999 Shelby Series 1 for Sale at the Same Time

Car auction-goers are experts when it comes to knowing what cars are about to cross the block at any given such event. Yet even they might be surprised to learn that not one, but two of the very rare Shelby Series 1 sports cars are offered at the same sale. What’s even more important is that these cars are rare not only in general, but within their family as well.
The Series 1 was officially described by the man himself, Carroll Shelby, as a high-performance roadster, meant to fulfill a need the American engineer sensed in the market back at the end of the 1990s. Like most of the cars Shelby ever made, high-performance is paired in this case, too, with a limited production run, and that makes these beasts extremely coveted and expensive on today’s collector’s market.
All of these cars were built on an extruded aluminum chassis, on top of which a carbon fiber and fiberglass body was fitted. All that, together with the engine and everything else that makes a car functional on the road make for a package that tips the scales at just 2,650 pounds, which is 1,202 kg.
Speaking of engine, in this case, we’re dealing with an Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0-liter V8, capable of developing 320 horsepower and tied to a 6-speed manual transmission sourced from a Corvette.
Now, Shelby made just 249 units of the Series 1 machines in 1999 with the above specifications, but 30 of them got an upgrade thanks to the fitting of a Vortech supercharger. Both the cars being sold (separately) at the end of the month in Las Vegas by Barrett-Jackson are part of this very select bunch.
Both cars are finished in Centennial Silver, one shows 950 miles (1,528 km) of use, while the other 1,805 miles (2.904 km), which generally means they’re both close to brand new.
One of the two Shelbys is car number 0009 and is selling complete with copies of the original title and full factory documentation. The other (no. 54), featured at The Quail car show, the Goodguys Car Shows, and Carol Shelby's Tribute, is offered complete with his and her matching leather jackets, full documentation, letters from Shelby to the original buyer, a Carol Shelby autographed photo of the car, and the Snake Bit book.
Like all the hundreds of vehicles being sold at the Las Vegas event, these two are going with no reserve, and no mention of how much they’re expected to fetch is made. For reference though, valuation expert Hagerty’s puts the average price of such a car at $116,000.
Once the hammer falls and we learn for how much these two motoring gems went, rest assured we’ll come back on the story and provide you with an update.
