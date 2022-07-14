Couple Converts Shuttle Bus Into a Pet-Friendly Tiny Home on Wheels

You know what they say, “bigger isn’t always better.” That is definitely the case for this couple, who chose to downsize and adopt a nomadic lifestyle. Ron and Jessica have been living on the road for more than a year after converting a shuttle bus into a private sanctuary for them and their fur babies.
For dedicated DIYers, a bus (be it a school bus or a short one) is a great starting point for a tiny home. These vehicles have a robust structure, and they provide decent living space. And while turning one into a home on wheels is no easy feat, it can certainly become a small oasis for some people.
Ron and Jessica started their tiny journey in 2019 with a shuttle bus. They got inspired by all of the stories of people who downsized their lives. So a few months later, they started to build their ideal home. It was a long journey since they did everything from scratch with no experience in designing and building a tiny home.
But they did it, and in 2021 they moved into their self-converted bus along with their dog and two cats. The couple named their home on wheels the Vida Nova, which means “new life” in Portuguese. It was definitely a big change, and they had to learn how to live with less, but they’ve never been happier.
Vida Nova offers a total of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq meters) of living space. It doesn’t sound like much, but there’s room for everyone, including their furry friends. Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a cozy interior. There’s a beautiful kitchen with a butcher block countertop, a two-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a refrigerator, and a large sink. This area also includes plenty of cabinets for storing produce and cookware.
An interesting feature that you’ll spot is the small area designed for their pets. That’s where they can nap all day comfortably. There’s also a hidden space for a large litter box, so they don’t miss a thing.
On the opposite side of the kitchen is a light-filled lounge area that serves as a workspace for Jessica. Other than a recliner chair, you won’t see much going on there. That’s because they didn’t want their home to feel overwhelmingly cramped.
At the rear, you can spot the bedroom, which fits a queen-sized bed with massive storage underneath. And if that’s not enough, Ron and Jessica also have a small closet next to the bed where they can put away their items. As for the bathroom, the couple only has a composting toilet. There’s no shower included in this build.
Vida Nova also comes with 1,800 watts of solar power, allowing the two to live off the grid whenever they wish. Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a tour of this DIY shuttle bus conversion. If you want to find out more about Ron and Jessica and their Vida Nova bus, you can check the video down below.
Ron and Jessica started their tiny journey in 2019 with a shuttle bus. They got inspired by all of the stories of people who downsized their lives. So a few months later, they started to build their ideal home. It was a long journey since they did everything from scratch with no experience in designing and building a tiny home.
But they did it, and in 2021 they moved into their self-converted bus along with their dog and two cats. The couple named their home on wheels the Vida Nova, which means “new life” in Portuguese. It was definitely a big change, and they had to learn how to live with less, but they’ve never been happier.
Vida Nova offers a total of 135 sq ft (12.5 sq meters) of living space. It doesn’t sound like much, but there’s room for everyone, including their furry friends. Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by a cozy interior. There’s a beautiful kitchen with a butcher block countertop, a two-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a refrigerator, and a large sink. This area also includes plenty of cabinets for storing produce and cookware.
An interesting feature that you’ll spot is the small area designed for their pets. That’s where they can nap all day comfortably. There’s also a hidden space for a large litter box, so they don’t miss a thing.
On the opposite side of the kitchen is a light-filled lounge area that serves as a workspace for Jessica. Other than a recliner chair, you won’t see much going on there. That’s because they didn’t want their home to feel overwhelmingly cramped.
At the rear, you can spot the bedroom, which fits a queen-sized bed with massive storage underneath. And if that’s not enough, Ron and Jessica also have a small closet next to the bed where they can put away their items. As for the bathroom, the couple only has a composting toilet. There’s no shower included in this build.
Vida Nova also comes with 1,800 watts of solar power, allowing the two to live off the grid whenever they wish. Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a tour of this DIY shuttle bus conversion. If you want to find out more about Ron and Jessica and their Vida Nova bus, you can check the video down below.