Could This Be the World's Flashiest Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Mansory probably lost track of how many Rolls-Royce Cullinans it has tuned over the years. But the list has just grown to include the extremely flashy one pictured below.
Finished in white and decorated by an orange pinstripe and more orange accents on the wheels, this British luxury SUV features a custom body kit, similar to other Cullinans we have seen tricked out by Mansory over the years.
It includes fender flares at the front and rear, a modified face with a custom lower section of the bumper, side skirt add-ons, a new rear diffuser, more inserts in the rear bumper as well as on the rear pillars, a pair of spoilers, and a few other fresh touches that make this Rolls-Royce Cullinan stand out even more.
The wheels are not exclusive, but they also come from the aftermarket world. They sport a bi-tone finish mixing white and orange to go with the rest of the car's exterior. The vehicle also has additional DRLs, and from what we can tell, the SUV sits a bit closer to the ground, which suggests that the suspension was also tweaked.
Mansory did not say whether a power boost is part of the aftermarket makeover, so chances are the pictured Rolls-Royce Cullinan retains the stock V12 firepower. The 6.75L twin-turbo produces 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque in the Black Badge and 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) in the regular model. These numbers apply to the latest iteration (facelift) Cullinan and its predecessor, as the British automaker hasn't fiddled with the motor.
So, where do you think this Rolls-Royce Cullinan lives? If you said the United Arab Emirates, then you are correct, as Mansory mentions the streets of Dubai in the short caption shared on social media that also accompanies the pics shared in the gallery.
We don't think this ride is for sale, as Mansory would've said something about it, so chances are it was a special commission and a very brash one, as white and orange do not work on any Rolls-Royce, especially the brand's high-rider. But you don't have to agree, as we can understand if you have a soft spot for this Cullinan. So, do you?
It is a white and orange fest on the inside, where the latter hue is present more than on the car's exterior. We can see it on the steering wheel, top and outer edges of the dashboard, central armrest, door cards, seats, new floor mats, grab handles, seatbelts, headrest cushions, and a few other components. As usual, the tuner's logo decorates various elements, and the pictured vehicle has seating for two at the rear, separated by a custom console.
