Cosworth CA F1 Engine Hits the Auction Block, Would Look Great as a Coffee Table

Ferrari is pretty much synonymous with Formula 1, but other players have managed to change the top flight of motorized sports as well. Lotus in the Colin Chapman era comes to mind. Another extremely important name is Cosworth, the British automotive engineering firm that created the DFV.
Developed with FoMoCo’s financial assistance, the Double Four Valve is referred to as the greatest racing of all time. The DFV and its evolutions racked up no fewer than 155 wins from 262 starts from 1967 through 1991, which speaks volumes about the British company’s engineering prowess.
From 2005 through 2013, these lads gifted Formula 1 with two naturally-aspirated engines. One of those powerplants is the CA we’re covering today, a 2.4-liter V8 that revs to more than 20,000 revolutions per minute. A 19,000-rpm limiter was implemented in 2007, but nevertheless, this lump sounds pretty badass. Not this particular mill, though, because it’s missing its intake and nobody knows what kind of internals are still left inside it.
Offered at auction by Collecting Cars, the CA block and its corresponding headers are presented on a four-wheeled rolling stand. Williams began testing the CA2006 in November 2005, and in those initial tests, the low-displacement engine developed 755 horsepower or 315 ponies per liter.
These powerplants were used by a plethora of teams, starting with Williams. The remainder consists of Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Lotus, HRT, Minardi, Marussia, and Virgin. Constructed from alloy, the block and heads are complemented by multi-point electronic fuel injection. Gifted with either Cosworth or McLaren control units, the CA series measures 98 millimeters in terms of cylinder bore and 39.8 millimeters for the piston stroke.
Capable of anything between 720 and 915 horsepower and 220 to 300 pound-feet (298 and 407 Nm) of torque, the CA doesn’t have the allure of the DFV we’ve talked about earlier. But still, this non-functional mill is certain to wow any guest if used as a coffee table in your living room.
With six days left on the ticker, this CA is currently rocking a high bid of $1,100. It is currently located in Huntingdon Valley, and the buyer's premium is listed as 5.0 percent of the hammer price.
