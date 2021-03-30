Corvette Z06 Gets Called Out by Confident Mustang on E85, Moves to Defend Title

Can the current S550 Ford Mustang GT take on a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06? Of course, it can, but for the battle to be balanced, the two need to be a world apart in terms of aftermarket goodies. While this wasn't exactly the case with the duo sitting before us, the enthusiast behind the wheel of the muscle car decided to challenge the 'Vette anyway.
Now, if you wonder where the driver got his confidence from, we have to mention that the pony's most recent tech revision, which landed for the 2018 model year, brought a massively capable combo for the GT, namely the 460 hp, 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) Gen III Coyote V8 and the optional ten-speed automatic.
And while the 2019 GT we have here ticks those boxes, its wielder might've overestimated the machine potential, maybe just a bit. Keep in mind that the two are separated by almost 300 lbs (135 kg), while the Z06 also dominates in terms of the output, with its supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 churning out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist.
Zooming in on the C7 Corvette Z06 sitting before us, this only comes with a cold air intake while sporting the eight-speed automatic tranny. What about the Mustang? It's 5.0-liter motor packs a ported intake manifold, a cat-back exhaust, as well as an E85 tune.
A single run would've been enough to showcase the difference between the two slabs of America, but this street fight took things further. Speaking of which, please avoid such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip for a safe sprinting experience.
YouTuber Can I Be Frank rode shotgun in the 'Vette to capture the battle on camera, and while you might've expected the Mustang driver to keep the passenger seat empty, that wasn't the case.
