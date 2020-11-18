Corvette Yellow 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Matches HP with Displacement, Looks Sleek

November is Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and as such we’ve been rambling on about the carmaker’s models for a while now. Naturally, the Camaro occupies a special place in our coverage, and we’ve seen it in numerous incarnations. But we feel like we kind of sidestepped the second generation, so here’s one to quench our thirst.
What you’re looking at is a Camaro from 1973, the early years of a generation that was significantly different in terms of styling from the first one, but also a tad bigger. The one here was taken down the restomod road and upgraded to a more relevant version of itself.
The Camaro sports the instantly recognizable looks of its generation, heavily enhanced by the very bright Corvette Yellow paint sprayed all over its body and by the smooth and sleek appearance. The paint is not the only thing the muscle car shares with the sports car, as the front suspension and the disk brakes come from a C4 as well.
The interior was upgraded as well. There, the builders of the Camaro kept the atmosphere toned-down by going for black and beige as far as the colors for materials are concerned, but upped the game by throwing in a 1996 Firebird dashboard assembly featuring Auto Meter gauges in a carbon fiber cluster.
Under the hood the car packs an LT1 engine, 350ci (5.7-liter) in displacement. Fitted with an LT4 hot cam and controlled through a 6-speed transmission, it develops 1 horsepower per cubic inch for a total of 350.
The 1973 Camaro is on the lot of cars that will be sold this coming weekend by auction house Mecum in Kansas City. We’re not being told how much the seller expects to fetch for it, but given how it’s a practically new build (available details speak of just 2,000 miles/3,218 km being traveled since the restoration was complete) we expected it not to go cheap.
