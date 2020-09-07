Corvette Supercar Rendering Shows C8 Recipe Dialed to Eleven

Chevrolet broke the decades-old mold with the eight generation of its iconic sports car, the Corvette, and given the success the new model has had, who says it needs to stop here?
Nobody, because it won't. The GM brand already has several versions of the 'Vette lined up, with rumors very actively talking about an all-electric one as well. Not much is known about the electron sipper, but its closest relative - the hybrid Zora version - is believed to have in the region of 1,000 hp, which makes questioning the benefits of electric motors all but impossible.
For those with a more traditional taste, Chevrolet will eventually offer the C8 Corvette in the Z06 and ZR1 guises, with the former quoted at a juicy, naturally-aspirated 600 hp, while the latter will squeeze 200 hp more thanks to the wonders of forced induction.
So, with power outputs that casually circle the 1,000 hp mark and the mid-engine architecture that's more akin to an Italian supercar than an American sports car, what could Chevrolet possibly do to take the Corvette that one step further?
Make it into a supercar, of course. After all, once all of C8's versions will be available, the Corvette will need very little to make the jump. In fact, you could say the Zora powertrain is more than adequate to power a supercar - nobody thinks of calling the 819 hp Lamborghini Sian anything other than that, do they?
So, it's all in the design. The C8 has a lot going for it, but park it next to a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, and it'll feel like the well-dressed redneck that has somehow wondered into the golf club by accident. A Chevrolet supercar would need extra exoticism, and that's precisely what this rendering from RuoFeng Wang offers.
You'd be hard-pressed to call his creation "beautiful" - it's definitely aggressive, it might even be attractive, but not beautiful. However, every pair of available eyes would instantly snap onto it the moment it entered their field of vision, and ultimately, that's what you want from your supercar.
Wang went for a two-piece design where the rear seems to emerge from under the front half. This means the cabin is pushed way up front, leaving plenty of room for the powertrain - whatever that might be - at the back. It has a very low, slippery silhouette, and if we were to point out one negative aspect about its design, it would be the fact it has very few elements that help identify it as a 'Vette. Or a Chevrolet, for that matter.
For those with a more traditional taste, Chevrolet will eventually offer the C8 Corvette in the Z06 and ZR1 guises, with the former quoted at a juicy, naturally-aspirated 600 hp, while the latter will squeeze 200 hp more thanks to the wonders of forced induction.
So, with power outputs that casually circle the 1,000 hp mark and the mid-engine architecture that's more akin to an Italian supercar than an American sports car, what could Chevrolet possibly do to take the Corvette that one step further?
Make it into a supercar, of course. After all, once all of C8's versions will be available, the Corvette will need very little to make the jump. In fact, you could say the Zora powertrain is more than adequate to power a supercar - nobody thinks of calling the 819 hp Lamborghini Sian anything other than that, do they?
So, it's all in the design. The C8 has a lot going for it, but park it next to a Lamborghini or a Ferrari, and it'll feel like the well-dressed redneck that has somehow wondered into the golf club by accident. A Chevrolet supercar would need extra exoticism, and that's precisely what this rendering from RuoFeng Wang offers.
You'd be hard-pressed to call his creation "beautiful" - it's definitely aggressive, it might even be attractive, but not beautiful. However, every pair of available eyes would instantly snap onto it the moment it entered their field of vision, and ultimately, that's what you want from your supercar.
Wang went for a two-piece design where the rear seems to emerge from under the front half. This means the cabin is pushed way up front, leaving plenty of room for the powertrain - whatever that might be - at the back. It has a very low, slippery silhouette, and if we were to point out one negative aspect about its design, it would be the fact it has very few elements that help identify it as a 'Vette. Or a Chevrolet, for that matter.