Corvette-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Is a $55K Task Force Special

One of them is still highly appreciated today by the custom industry and car collectors: the Cameo . Because of this, the model is a regular of our special Chevrolet Month coverage this November.Today’s special is a Cameo from 1955, the subject of a custom restoration process that built upon the original looks of the truck, but changed pretty much everything else.Riding on staggered wheels (20-inch front, 22-inch rear), the Cameo sports parts of the original brightwork, but its body was painted black. Hidden behind the front wheels is a Fat Man independent suspension, making the truck capable of taking on today's roads.The interior is perhaps where most of the work of the custom builders is to be seen. The entire dashboard has been remade, removing things like the glovebox, ventilation controls and radio space, and giving it a clean look, with a modern instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel. Tan is used extensively, including on the doors, and the bench is wrapped in a material that is used as a means to be a nod to the original design.The biggest modification was made under the hood. There the truck no longer hides its stock engine, but a 427ci V8 (7.0-liter) that once belonged on a 1969 Corvette . We are not being told anything about the performance figures of the engine in this application.The Chevrolet Cameo was on the list of cars that went under the hammer at the end of October in Indianapolis. It failed to sell, but we do know it’s valued at around $55,000.