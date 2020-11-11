These Are All the Powertrains for the Facelifted 2021 Jaguar E-Pace

Corvette-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Is a $55K Task Force Special

The name Chevrolet Task Force might not mean much for today’s auto industry. But back in the 1950s, this series of bowtie machines was highly regarded. Depending on different things, people called the vehicles in the family Apache, Cameo, Viking, and even Suburban. 16 photos



Today’s special is a Cameo from 1955, the subject of a custom restoration process that built upon the original looks of the truck, but changed pretty much everything else.



Riding on staggered wheels (20-inch front, 22-inch rear), the Cameo sports parts of the original brightwork, but its body was painted black. Hidden behind the front wheels is a Fat Man independent suspension, making the truck capable of taking on today's roads.



The interior is perhaps where most of the work of the custom builders is to be seen. The entire dashboard has been remade, removing things like the glovebox, ventilation controls and radio space, and giving it a clean look, with a modern instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel. Tan is used extensively, including on the doors, and the bench is wrapped in a material that is used as a means to be a nod to the original design.



The biggest modification was made under the hood. There the truck no longer hides its stock engine, but a 427ci V8 (7.0-liter) that once belonged on a 1969



