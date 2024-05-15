Corvette Fans Rejoice: 1985 C4 Survivor Emerges With Really Low Miles, Incredible Shape

Chevrolet built close to 40,000 Corvettes for the 1985 model year, and the GM brand focused mainly on under-the-hood improvements, with a big change happening from an engine perspective.
The L83 engine with 205 horsepower was upgraded to an all-new L98 unit fitted with Bosch tuned port fuel injection. The company also released a "Tune Port Injection" badge installed on the Vette, so if you see one on the road, it's a sign that the car develops 230 horsepower.
The company was working hard to address the criticism regarding the power and performance of the "new" Corvette, so the upgraded engine landed at the right time. Chevrolet also tweaked the Z51 handling package with welcome upgrades, including 0.5-inch wheels, new shock absorbers, and a heavy-duty cooling system.
The 1985 Corvette C4 in these photos is an excellent opportunity to admire this model year in all its glory, especially as the car looks unrestored. eBay seller marve_7801 describes the Vette as a "survivor," so theoretically, it should be in unaltered condition with everything original. You should check all the details in person or order a third-party inspection, especially because the seller didn't share many specifics.
Meanwhile, we know the Corvette comes without rust problems and has everything in working condition. The air conditioning, the lights, and all electrics work as expected. The car has been stored in a garage during its entire life, so it's no surprise everything is so great.
The main selling point is the numbers on the odometer. The car has only 20,875 miles (33,595 km) on the clock, and the seller says they are original. The claim makes sense, considering how good this Vette looks, especially if the car is still unrestored. It has probably spent most of its time inside and only left the garage on sunny days.
I think the most important part you should inspect thoroughly is how original it still is after all these years. The Vette is clearly in fantastic shape, and even the leather seats are flawless, so if you want an all-original C4, you'll need to pay close attention to all the details.
Otherwise, this Corvette makes for an excellent daily driver or occasional companion for weekend drives. The owner believes $18,000 is a fair price, but they also enabled the Make Offer option to let eBay users submit other offers. You can find the car in Charlotte, North Carolina, and considering the engine starts, runs, and drives properly, you can drive it home without needing a trailer. The bidding will end in 27 days unless someone buys the car, so if you want a gorgeous C4, hurry up and convince your significant other that a Corvette is what you need this summer.
