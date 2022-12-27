Corvette E-Ray Puts Hybrid AWD Powertrain to Good Use, Shows Tail-Happy Skills on Video

Chevrolet is getting ready to expand its C8 Corvette family with the introduction of the E-Ray. This will be a hybrid, with all-wheel drive, which is expected to bridge the gap between the Stingray and Z06.
Prototypes of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray have been spied testing in the open for almost three years now. Truth be told, the model is far from being a surprise, as nearly every ‘Vette enthusiast on the planet and their grandmother has known about it even before the Stingray premiered.
Speaking of premiering, the exact unveiling date is still unknown, but we reckon it is probably a few weeks or months away from being shown to the world. Chances are it will launch nationwide as a 2024 model, yet before that happens, it seems that General Motors wants to build up the hype for it.
Now, while it may look official, and it likely is, the video embedded at the bottom of the page wasn’t shared online by the North American automotive giant, but by a Corvette Forum member named ‘Corvette Nut.’ It is half a minute long, and shows a prototype of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray, wearing lots of camouflage on the outside, proving its tail-happy skills in the snow. Thus, if you ever wanted to see it drifting, then you should scroll down and hit that play button.
However, before doing that, we will remind you about some of the oily bits, with emphasis on the word ‘maybe.’ Thus, it is understood to retain the Stingray’s 6.2-liter V8. In its sibling, the mill is good for up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque on the condition that you get it with the optional performance exhaust system. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs less than 3 seconds, and it tops out at 194 mph (312 kph).
It is unknown yet whether the output and torque will remain unchanged, but the Corvette E-Ray will feature an electric motor up front, driving the front wheels, and increasing the power. But will it actually be quicker than the C8 Stingray? Only time will tell, as despite being punchier, it will also be heavier with the addition of the aforementioned motor, and a small battery pack believed to be juiced up by the ICE. One thing is certain, though, it will not step on the toes of the Corvette Z06, neither in terms of power, nor performance.
Its pricing should also put it between the Stingray and Z06, which carry MSRPs of $64,500 and $105,300 respectively, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options. One of its biggest rivals, the Acura NSX, can currently be had from $169,500 in the Type S configuration.
